North County Fire & EMS will mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack with flags, a procession and a video.
Fire Chief John Cermak said the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from hosting their annual 9/11 remembrance — even if most of the events will be virtual this year.
“It’s to let the community know that we got through that disaster, and we will get through this one,” Cermak said.
In past years, North County Fire & EMS honors the men and women who gave their lives to help others during the 9/11 attacks as well as celebrating the strength of the American spirit with an open house and memorial activities.
But this year, because of the pandemic, North County will post a video on their website and social media from a procession through town on Friday, Sept. 11, and interviews with local officials. However, the video will likely be posted over the weekend, Cermak said.
The procession starts at 10 a.m. from Port Susan Middle School and heads west on 267th St. NW, then north onto Pioneer Highway, east on Highway 532, south on 72nd Ave. NW, and then west again on 267th St. NW
Highway 532 east of Pioneer Highway will be lined with 343 American flags to represent the firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers. A ladder truck will also fly a giant American flag at the main station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.