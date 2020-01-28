The Federal Emergency Management Agency has informed Island County that it intends to place all of the unincorporated county on probation starting March 30, because out of 130 property owners cited, 14 were still out of compliance with National Flood Insurance program standards.
Countywide probation would mean that all homeowners would pay an extra $50 for flood insurance for at least a year.
FEMA’s missive came in late November and caught county officials off guard since they’d been working cooperatively with three agencies, including FEMA, and homeowners to comply.
“The letter caught us by surprise, to say the least, and we drafted a letter to FEMA in reply expressing our concern to their heavy-handed approach,” Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said.
County officials worked with the county’s legal team to craft a response. The Board of Commissioners approved the final draft Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The response states that since its last report, three more properties are compliant and other property owners are in the process, while some owners are appealing.
The county urges FEMA to remove the probation from the entire county, which it says would unfairly affect the compliant properties. FEMA can deny flood insurance coverage for individual properties still in violation.
According to a FEMA news release and county records, the issues are mostly about crawlspace corrections, elevation verification or installation of flood vents in solid foundations.
