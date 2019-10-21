Flood warning

The forecast for the water level of the Stillaguamish River as of 4 p.m. Monday. It is expected to rise from about 6 feet to nearly 14 feet overnight in Arlington.

 NWS Seattle

A flood watch has been issued for local rivers through Tuesday night as heavy rains move in to the region.

There is a potential for flooding, based on current forecasts, for many rivers and streams in northwest Washington, including Snohomish County, according to the watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next several hours, including 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Olympics and central Cascades, according to the Weather Service.

The Stilliguamish River in Arlington is predicted to crest at 13.78 feet, just under the 14-foot flood stage, at about midnight.

With this weather pattern, the rivers most likely to flood are the Calawah and Bogachiel in Clallam County; the Stillaguamish, Skykomish, and Snohomish in Snohomish County; and the Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers in King County, the Weather Service said.

Expect wind gusts throughout the region, too, forecasters said.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

