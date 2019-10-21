A flood watch has been issued for local rivers through Tuesday night as heavy rains move in to the region.
There is a potential for flooding, based on current forecasts, for many rivers and streams in northwest Washington, including Snohomish County, according to the watch issued by the National Weather Service.
Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next several hours, including 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Olympics and central Cascades, according to the Weather Service.
The Stilliguamish River in Arlington is predicted to crest at 13.78 feet, just under the 14-foot flood stage, at about midnight.
With this weather pattern, the rivers most likely to flood are the Calawah and Bogachiel in Clallam County; the Stillaguamish, Skykomish, and Snohomish in Snohomish County; and the Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers in King County, the Weather Service said.
Expect wind gusts throughout the region, too, forecasters said.
12:30 PM| Widespread rain will gradually move southward through tomorrow morning. Areas along central Puget Sound will receive a little less rain thanks to a rain shadow effect, however a few spots in the mountains and along the coast could pick up 2-4 inches. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/sH0GRZufGj— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 21, 2019
#Rainfall in the past 6 hours for W WA. Coast & Olympics have received around 1/2 to 1 inch so far. Everywhere else has seen less than half inch. More #rain to come today & tonight! (rainfall amounts of less than 0.05" were omitted). #WAwx pic.twitter.com/dkLLnfhtG5— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 21, 2019
It's that time of year in W WA, #Flood Season! There is a Flood Watch tonite thru late TUE nite for #Clallam, #Jefferson, #Mason, #Snohomish & #King counties. What's the diff between Flood Watch and Warning? Hopefully this handy-dandy infographic can help! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/6gqLkw6piS— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 21, 2019
