More than 150 years ago, Florence and Stanwood were growing fast and competing to become the area’s center of commerce.
Both towns were situated in the crossroads where towering timbers and farm produce from rich soils could be funneled through to markets elsewhere around the Salish Sea.
In the middle of the Stillaguamish River delta sat the flourishing town of Florence. Sternwheelers and other vessels plied the Stillaguamish River, taking goods to markets growing across the region.
Florence is mainly situated on Florence Road, a half-mile loop off Marine View Drive, about 2.5 miles southeast of Stanwood. This pioneer town lies on Florence Island, separated from the mainland by channels of the Stillaguamish River. The geography was an asset Florence leaders used to fuel growth and industry.
But the story of Florence and the region began much earlier.
Tribal groups like the Stillaguamish, Tulalip and Snohomish have lived near the Salish Sea for many thousands of years.
Indigenous people pushed out
As waves of Europeans and Americans arrived, treaties were signed with area tribes and the land was claimed, further stoking the flames of a burgeoning resource-based economy.
Starting in 1854, Washington Territory Gov. Stevens began signing treaties with tribal groups that transferred control of the land to the U.S. government. Millions of acres were ceded in exchange for a guarantee that tribal rights would be protected, that some lands would be reserved and that many services would be provided.
The Center for Study of the Pacific Northwest, University of Washington writes of these agreements: “Although native peoples benefited in some ways from treaties over the long term, the treaty system proved quite disruptive, confusing, and destructive when imposed on Indians in the Pacific Northwest during the 1850s and 1860s.”
By the mid-1800s, Euro-Americans began arriving in the Stillaguamish River with an eye toward developing the land to suit their needs. Most arrived by boat.
“Before roads and railways, vessels, like sternwheelers and scows, plying the Stillaguamish River, were key to growth in the area,” local historian Dave Eldridge said. “This was the main way to bring people and supplies in and transport logs to mills.”
Although pilings of the docks for this long-ago maritime traffic are still visible near Stanwood, local residents are not aware of any remaining evidence of these structures on the water near Florence.
The initial draw to the area was the towering trees of the virgin forests that had all the elements to create a booming timber industry.
“Loggers coming from camps nearby needed places to stay and buy supplies,” Eldridge said. “Towns like Florence and Stanwood sprang up as a way to meet those needs.”
Trails developed into roads so that wagons and stagecoaches could travel through the area, according to Alice Essex's local history book, "The Stanwood Story."
These primitive, narrow “slashing roads” that were cut by hand through the forests were developed into roads wide enough for wagons and eventually stagecoaches that made regular stops in Florence and Stanwood, Essex wrote.
Farmers soon migrated to the area to dike the tidelands and take advantage of the rich soil. The first recorded claim on land by the Stillaguamish River was filed in Florence by farmer Henry Marshall in 1864.
Boom and bust
During its heyday, which began in the 1860s, the bustling boomtown of Florence boasted such amenities as hotels, saloons, a post office, shops and a school.
“By 1870 there were 20 families, six bachelors and logging camp laborers — all staking their future on the wealth of the land and the forests,” Essex wrote.
By 1872, there were enough families in Florence to start a school — classes were held in the home of a local resident until a school was built several years later. However, no U.S. Census records for Florence are available for that era.
By the late 1880s, a shingle mill, post office, stores, hotels and a blacksmith shop operated in Florence, which was vying with Stanwood — then called Centerville — to become area's dominant city, local historians said.
But a decision in 1890 by the railroad to locate a depot in Stanwood sealed Florence's fate.
The boomtown went bust.
“In 1890, the railroad came to the area,” local historian Dave Eldridge said. “The tracks hugged the hillside and the first depot in the area went in at East Stanwood. Until 1960, Stanwood was actually made up of two towns, Stanwood and East Stanwood.”
Railroads were more efficient than sternwheelers at moving goods and people, and by the early 1900s, Florence began its decline and the Stanwood area became the area’s center of commerce with its train depot.
Stanwood’s success is evidenced in the 1900 census that showed the area with a population of 767, while Florence’s population totaled only 420.
By 1950, Florence’s population was no longer broken out in the census, and its residents were added to local precinct census data.
However, a number of tenacious families and individuals remained and did not give up on their community.
A drive around Florence today will show many operating farms and a dozen or so residences on the main street.
There are even a few lovingly restored 100-year-old homes that seem to beckon passersby to stop and admire them as proof of what was.
A handful of businesses exist that are in sharp contrast to a few ghostly structural remains of the once-thriving commercial scene.
Old-timers, whose families have called Florence home for generations, don’t seem to mind that progress passed them by.
For most folks, their quiet little community nestled near the Stillaguamish River suits them just fine.
Past and present
Trygve Hanson, 67, was born and raised in Florence.
His grandparents, who were of Norwegian descent, moved from North Dakota and bought a dairy farm in the area in 1935 that Hanson still farms today.
By the time Hanson was school age, the Florence school had been closed for decades, and Florence youngsters went to school in Stanwood.
“Although my mom didn’t talk much about it, I believe she went to the Florence school,” he said. “I know that it was a good-sized two-story building that had a community meeting room upstairs.”
Hanson recalled that by the time he was a teenager, the school and most of the other commercial buildings from Florence’s heyday were either demolished for lumber or had burned down.
One business from the early days that remained viable for roughly a century was the Hevly store on Florence Road.
“The Hevly store first opened in the 1870s, and it was still going strong when I was kid,” Hansen said. “It was more of a convenience store than a regular grocery store by then, but it was a great place for me and my friends to ride bikes to and buy candy.”
Although the business dates back to the 1870s, Snohomish County records show that the current structure that housed the Hevly Store was built in 1913.
The store closed sometime in the early 1970s. The store building is still standing, but with a collapsed roof and overall dilapidated condition.
Some farmlands near Florence are set to disappear soon.
Local area Pioneer O.B. Iverson, who lived from 1845-1890, described the dike projects, which began in the Stanwood and Florence area in the early 1870s, as necessary for successful farming.
“To fit this land for cultivation, dykes were built to exclude the high water,” he wrote. “These dykes are mud walls of various size. Those on the Stillaguamish flats will average about four feet high … ”
Those dikes also dramatically reduced estuary space for wildlife, including salmon.
Now, plans are underway to some remove stretches of dikes to restore nearby farmland into an estuary.
Florence Packing Co.
A notable part of Florence’s more recent commerce was the Florence Packing Co. facility that opened in 1972. It slaughtered horses and shipped most of the product to other countries, including China and Mexico, for human consumption. The business operated for more than 20 years.
For a time, horsemeat was also available in Seattle, according to a 2010 article in The Seattle Times.
Although, Florence Packing Co. stopped slaughtering horses onsite in the early 1990s, the business shipped live horses to Canada for slaughter until 2016.
According to Snohomish County records, the packing plant property was sold in 2017 and is now a private residence.
Since 2007, the federal government has not funded USDA inspectors for facilities that slaughter horses for food, effectively ending the practice in the United States.
Legislation is currently pending in Congress that would permanently ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption and the shipment of live horses out of the country for slaughter.
Commerce today
Although Florence may have peaked as a center of commerce well over a century ago, a handful of businesses can still be found today.
The Lady Florence, a vacation rental and wedding venue, is one of the grandest homes in the area.
The history of the house is of great interest to Amy Christianson, whose family painstakingly restored the home to its former glory. She determined that the house was built in 1912 by John P. Anderson who made his fortune in the Klondike gold rush.
“J.P. Anderson was a well-respected community leader in Florence, and when he built this house, it was one of the grandest in the area,” Christianson said. “It’s in the American Foursquare style, which was very popular at the time.”
By the time the Christianson’s parents purchased the home in 1989, it was showing its age after years of neglect.
“After Anderson’s widow moved out of the home in the 1960s, it became a rental because none of her three sons were interested in living there,” Christianson said. “I heard from some long-time local residents it became a bit of a commune in the '70s, and a squatter lived there in the '80s.”
Not far away, Teresa Miller operates S&T Espresso in a trailer on Florence Road near her home — a Victorian-style structure built in 1898.
Miller relocated to Florence from Seattle 20 years ago in a search of a small-town lifestyle.
“We were told by the people who sold us the house that it used to be a brothel,” she said. “Anyone who can confirm this is probably long gone, but I think this bit of history (lore) adds character to the place.”
Down the road a bit is Goobees Honey Emporium.
Eric Stroschein, who bought property in Florence in 2010, said he felt that the proximity of the Stillaguamish River and the abundance of farmland was perfect for his family’s beekeeping business.
The Stroscheins don’t live on the property, which is where the old school once stood, but they store hundreds of hives there when they are not being rented for pollination services.
“In the winter, the majority of our hives go to California to pollinate almond crops,” he said. “Florence has been a great location and our bees have done well here.”
There are a few other businesses in Florence, including a storage facility and a landscape business, but not much else.
The days of Florence giving Stanwood a run for the commerce dollar are long gone, and that’s fine with long-time resident Trygve Hanson.
“This is such a peaceful and beautiful place to live and farm,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine if it had gone the other way and Florence had grown the way Stanwood has. I’m OK with the way things turned out.”
