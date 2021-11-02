Friends of Camano Island Parks offers guided public walks on first Saturdays from November through June. Since New Year’s Day falls on Saturday, the walk will be held Jan. 8.
Since 1995, FOCIP has led public guided walks, sponsored new parks and constructed, maintained and enhanced trails through stewardship programs.
General information for hikes:
Discover Pass is not required for a guided walk. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m. Walks start at 9:50 a.m. and end by noon, rain or shine. Snow or high winds will cancel walks. Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults. No dogs. Discover unique features and history of the parks. Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
Cama Beach State Park: 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6: Meet on Ivy Way off Dry Lake Road, which is accessed from Elger Bay Road. The 2.7-mile walk goes downhill into Cama Beach’s Marine Loop and bluff trail. A shuttle is available back to parking.
Elger Bay Preserve: Dec. 4: Meet at the Junction of Elger Bay Road and Dry Lake Road. Park on the south side of the road. The 2.5-mile walk includes a signed nature trail and a side trip to a beaver marsh platform.
Camano Island State Park: Jan. 8: Discover Pass is not required for a guided walk. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The 2.6-mile walk has excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay and a walk through a fern grotto and ravine.
Camano Ridge Forest Preserve: Feb. 5: Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.5-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail.
Cama to Camano Island State Park: March 7: Park at the intersection of Ivy Road and Dry Lake Road for this 3.5-mile downhill hike, following trails through two state parks. A shuttle will return hikers to parking.
Four Springs Lake Preserve: April 2: Meet at the parking area in the preserve, located off Lewis Lane from Camano Hill Road. Walk the 2-mile perimeter trail and wetland trail where skunk cabbage may be in bloom — and possibly take a peek at the popular rental facilities.
Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek and English Boom: May 7: Meet at Iverson Spit parking lot at the end of Iverson Beach Road. This level walk follows the dike to a marsh and back through the Hobbit Trail, each offering views of Port Susan. Caravan to Kristoferson Creek for salmon viewing, and then to English Boom for a 1-mile walk on the beachside Marsh Trail, with views of Skagit Bay and Mount Baker.
Barnum Point County Park: June 4. Meet at the parking lot at the south end of Sunrise Road. Great views, wetlands, viewing platforms, benches, and two access points to beaches.
