Exchange student bids goodbye to Stanwood
High school exchange student Hannah Schmitz-Kolkmann bade farewell to her host family, Terry and Jill Greer, and the Stanwood/Camano Rotary Club in July before heading home to Cologne, Germany. The Greers said Hannah was “a superlative exchange student with a willingness to try new things, a great work ethic and a positive attitude. She will be missed.”
During the same Rotary meeting, Terry Greer, club founding member (26 years ago) and past president, was presented a gift certificate and good wishes as he and Jill transition to a “Passport Club” that allows more flexibility and visits to Rotary Clubs elsewhere.
College honors for several local students
WU: Two area students been named to the Whitworth University Provost’s spring semester 2019 honor roll. Corina Pierce of Camano Island and Saylor Anderson of Stanwood qualified by maintaining a 3.75 or higher GPA at the Spokane school.
UW: Area students have been named to the University of Washington in Seattle winter 2019 quarter dean’s list. To qualify, the following full-time students from Stanwood (no Camano Island students were reported) earned a 3.50 or higher GPA:
Seniors – Jennifer Anderson, Kayla Chamberlain, Jennifer Hayslip, Yasmine Hejazi, Ingrid Pelletier, Abigail Taylor, Brian Washburn and Raiven Yoes; juniors – Collin Thomas Chung, Sarah Cruse, Conner Kunzman, Jeremy Nygard, Natalie Peterson and Michael Sandquist; sophomores – Jessica Marie Hamilton, Nicholas Nelson, Salvador Sepulveda and Shilah Stevens.
One-on-one ancestry research offered
Skagit Valley Genealogical Society now offers free, one-on-one research assistance by appointment with experienced genealogy volunteers at the Burlington Library. This new consultation approach replaces the Society’s former program of volunteers being available the first Saturday each month, whether needed or not. To schedule a family history research consultation, call 360-840-3002.
The Society offers nine monthly public educational programs each year at 1 p.m. the second Saturday each month (none in July, August and December) at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. Visit skagitvalleygenealogy.org or email genealogy0715@gmail.com.
Congressional App Challenge for 2019 has begun
The 2019 Congressional App Challenge is taking entries through Nov. 1.
For the competition that promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics, high school and middle school students can create computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language and for any platform including desktop/PC, web and mobile.
The students must live in or attend school in Washington’s Second Congressional District. They can compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, but can enter only once.
Congressman Rick Larsen (WA-02) encourages students to submit an entry and looks forward to seeing their creativity.
Burlington-Edison High School sophomore Will Garrison won the Challenge in 2018 with an app that helps users practice and learn math skills in a fun and engaging way.
Registration and challenge rules are posted online at congressionalappchallenge.us. Extra support and tips are available with early registration.
Rep. Larsen will honor winning students and invite them to the Capital Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. Winning apps will be electronically displayed in the United States Capitol. To inquire, email Jenn.Treadway@mail.house.gov or call 425-252-3188.
