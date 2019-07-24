Participants of HIS Veterans Ministry at Camano Chapel have added highway clean-up to the ways they serve the community. When the group of military veterans chose to participate in the state’s Adopt a Highway program, Washington’s Department of Transportation mounted a sign on Highway 532 near Cascade Lumber, acknowledging their contribution.
Lynda Buehring with the HIS Veterans program said a common reason young people join the military is a strong patriotic commitment to serving their country and its citizens, according to. She said this “calling” to serve normally grows while people are in the military and continues when they return to civilian life.
Over three years ago, she said several local veterans decided to form a group to help other veterans with similar experiences connect and develop friendships, receive information on veterans’ issues, and support each other in a Christian environment that complimented services provided by the Veterans Administration.
“HIS Veterans Ministry at Camano Chapel was born in May 2016 with a vision to enable each other to grow in faith and our relationship with Christ, while seeking ways to serve each other and the community as God’s warriors,” Buehring said.
Since then, the Veterans Appreciation Dinner has been the group’s primary community outreach. It is held the Friday before Veterans Day in November and has become increasingly well attended. From 70 people attending the dinner the first year, more than 200 came in 2018, Beuhring said.
The weekly Bible studies and periodic veteran topic-oriented guest speakers have been helpful to local veterans, she said. The highway litter project is one more way the veterans can connect.
Church offers Bible school
Cedarhome Baptist Church is offering “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School for grades K-5 from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 19-23, at the church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Attendance is free. To register or inquire, contact Julie at 360-629-9771 or Julie@cedarhome.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.