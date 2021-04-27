Options for a new location for new city hall and police facilities have narrowed to two choices: constructing a new civic center next to Church Creek Park or buying the Stanwood Commons building.
As for the historical City Hall building, it might be renovated for another purpose, such as a community hall, officials indicated.
To dig deeper into the details, Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved a scope-of-work contract of up to $100,000 with Mackenzie — a firm that provides many services in the field of architecture, engineering and land-use planning — who has been working with the city on this project since 2019.
The original plan is still on the table: to construct a civic center with a city hall, council chamber and police station on city-owned property on 72nd Avenue next to Church Creek Park. Cost: $15.4 million.
The other option is a recent possibility that merits a closer look: to purchase and renovate the spacious Stanwood Commons building at 9612 270th St. NW, east of Skagit Regional Clinic, in the Central Downtown District. Currently valued at $5.3 million, the building needs renovations to become a municipal campus.
Council also approved up to $50,000 for geotechnical, structural and survey work on the Stanwood Commons building.
When the Stanwood Commons building was built in 2005, it met floodplain requirements.
With 30,000 square feet, there’s room to house different departments, plus room for the police department, council chambers and perhaps the library. The building also has an elevator, pool, locker rooms and secure underground parking.
To know if this building is a feasible option, the studies will evaluate the structural integrity of the building, review existing geotechnical reports, possibly conduct core samples to judge soil conditions, assess vehicle access for emergencies, confirm if the building meets current floodplain requirements, determine if it meets the police department’s needs and prepare a financial assessment of short- and long-term costs.
Council member Rob Johnson, a proponent of putting the facilities out of the floodplain and liquefaction zone, Johnson had voiced concern during the April 8 workshop about the building’s structural integrity because it’s in the floodplain.
Johnson told the council Thursday that he drove around the Stanwood Commons. He said he was no expert but has spent time with technical experts during his work with FEMA.
"I saw no cracks in the building, and it may be better than I first assumed," he said, adding that he's in favor of spending the money for geotechnical, structural and survey work "so that we have the facts in front of us."
Community Development Director Patricia Love said the geotechnical report for the property recommended that the building be built on pilings.
"Part of our feasibility analysis is to review the structural plans to verify that the foundation was built on pilings and the size and depth of those pilings," she said.
Options discussed previously have been ruled out, like renovating City Hall and building a council chamber next door. Mackenzie found that the former Umpqua Bank building on Highway 532 is not suitable, Love said.
City staff will come back with a more in-depth policy discussion on whether to keep City Hall in the downtown area or build it on property the city owns, Love said.
