The decision to sell Stanwood’s popular Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon was bittersweet.
“This business has been such a big part of our lives since we bought the building back in 2005," said Cookie Spirk, who owned the beloved country music venue with husband Major Freeman.
Spirk, 65, and Freeman, 70, are retiring to a more laid-back lifestyle of focusing on friends, family and their music. And they're selling the site to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and Thrift Store.
When Spirk told Kathy Moe, executive director of the nonprofit organization, that the building was for sale, Moe’s interest was piqued.
“We’d been considering enlarging our space for some time, and this building right across the street from the food bank seemed like a perfect opportunity,” she said.
Although Spirk and Freeman had hoped that someone would buy the business as well as the building, they both said they knew that selling the building to an organization that helps out the community would be a good thing.
“When Kathy told me that the food bank wanted to buy the building, we just felt that it was meant to be,” she said. “We’re big believers in giving back to the community, and, although we knew that there were other interested buyers, both Major and I felt that the food bank would be the best fit.”
The deal recently closed with a sale price of nearly $1.5 million for the space that includes the barbershop next door, for a total of nearly 7,900 square feet of commercial real estate.
Local historian Robin Hanks said the building at 27021 102nd Avenue NW has a long, rich history.
“The building was constructed in 1905 by D.O. Pearson, Stanwood’s first mayor, as a mercantile,” she said. “It has gone through many iterations over the years, including a furniture and upholstery store plus several different restaurants including the Cobblestone, which closed in the early 2000s.”
It’s somehow fitting that the building will return to its retail roots.
“The Loco Billy's building will be the new location of our existing thrift store, which provides revenue for the food bank,” Moe said. “After some remodeling, we plan to open the new space this August.”
Moe said they plan to continue the lease with Dapper Barbershop, which she said will be a source of revenue for the food bank.
There are also big plans for the commercial kitchen in the Loco Billy’s building.
“Cookie and Major have generously donated all the kitchen equipment to us,” Moe said. “We are in the early stages of planning, but we are envisioning the kitchen as a place for culinary training for those who may be interested in acquiring job skills.”
The venue opened in 2006 as Blazing Saddles after a remodel. In 2009, Spirk leased the space to Gerry Andal and, after his death, it was opened as Cindy’s Broiler from 2011-13.
Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon opened as a nightclub in 2015 and was the Stanwood place for dancing, open mic nights and karaoke.
It was also the venue to see a wide variety of country musicians perform.
“We’ve had so many incredibly talented local people and others from all over perform here,” Spirk said. “One of the many highlights was having Billy Bob Thornton and his band the Boxmasters here in 2016 — just such an amazing show right here in Stanwood.”
While plans are moving full speed ahead for a much-improved food bank scene, there is a sense of loss among local musicians and Loco Billy’s dedicated customers.
Stanwood musician and owner of Plum Tree Recording Studio Richard Williams, 58, said Loco Billy’s will be missed.
“I’ve performed at Cookie and Major's music venue for years,” he said. “It was an amazing space that gave local musicians a real opportunity to perform and hone their skills.”
But Williams understands the change.
“I get it — all good things got to come to an end,” he said.
Jammi Jaynes, 55, of Marysville has been coming to Stanwood for her country music fix since 2006.
“We met Cookie when the venue opened as Blazing Saddles, and we’ve spent almost every Saturday night dancing there since,” she said. “This place is like home to me, and although I definitely wish Cookie and Major nothing but the best, I’m going to miss it so much.”
Spirk and Freeman are also proud of the Northwest Music Foundation, which they were involved with for many years.
The foundation closed in 2019 after a long history of supporting local musicians.
“The Northwest Music Foundation gave out over $250,000 in grants, awards and musical instruments," Freeman said. “The foundation has supported music students in many of the area’s school districts and over 50 artists and bands.”
The couple may be retiring from the nightclub business, but they aren't stepping away from music.
“I got a deep love of music from my dad, George Spirk, who passed away at 98 years old in 2011,” Spirk said. “I have music in my DNA, and I’ll always be a performer.”
