Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services is offering community residents a chance to participate in a Thanksgiving tradition: the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway, which happens 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the food bank, 27030 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
“It will warm your heart, give food to deserving families in our community, and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Wendy Foster with the food bank. “There are many job positions to be filled. You do not need any special skills – we will ‘train you’ when you arrive.”
Volunteers can choose a shift: 8:15-10:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:15-3 p.m.
Positions available are carts, client check in, box, stock, food tables and shopper.
Make your abilities known to be placed in the appropriate position. Some of the jobs are more physical than others and can require lifting 25-50 pounds. Families with kiddos are welcome; ages 11 and younger can help at the food tables. Volunteers should dress in layers to stay warm/cool enough.
To volunteer, send a contact phone number, email address and a first and second choice for shifts to foodbankcoordinator@scfbs.org; call Evelyn or Wendy at 360-629-2789; or send a message online at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org, click on Get Involved.
Donations of cash in lieu of volunteering helps buy food from Food Lifeline at a fraction of grocery store cost. Donations of turkeys and other food items will be accepted. Find a list of the most needed items at the website.
