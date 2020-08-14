Temperatures are forecast to climb into the high 80s and low 90s Sunday across the Stanwood-Camano area in what the National Weather Service calls a “rapid warm-up” from recent 70-degree weather.
Peak temperatures are forecast at 91 degrees in the Stanwood area Sunday, according to the weather service’s Seattle office.
“The hottest locations will be in the Cascade valleys and foothills,” a media briefing from the weather service states.
Some local areas may reach moderate to high risk of heat-related illness Sunday.
High heat risk means much of the population should take precaution to hydrate and stay cool, especially those with sensitivities to heat.
Moderate risk means heightened concern for those sensitive to heat, especially if they lack access to effective cooling or adequate hydration, according to the weather service.
As temperatures climb, wildfire risks also grow.
“Dry and unstable conditions across the Cascades ... could result in critical fire weather conditions and rapid fire growth,” the weather service briefing states.
Leading up to and following the peak temperatures forecast for Sunday, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 80s Saturday and Monday.
