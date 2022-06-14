Emma Floyd urged her fellow classmates to relish every high school memory — the good and the bad, the big and the small.
“Tonight marks the ending of a chapter that was filled with Friday night football games, drivers ed, online schooling, stressful math tests, college applications and what seemed to be an endless amount of essays,” Floyd said during her commencement speech June 10. “Those big milestones, the little bumps in the road and all the memories in between are what makes our story.”
Floyd was one of eight student speakers during the two-hour ceremony at Bob Larson Stadium in front of hundreds of friends and family members who came out to support the Stanwood High School Class of 2022. The speakers and performers reflected on memories, recounted lessons learned and looked toward their future.
“I am proud to have made it this far, but it has come at a cost. We get to make decisions and live with the consequences,” Ava Cook said in her speech. “When life hands you lemons, you get the choice to make lemonade. We get to decide our path and learn from our mistakes. The incredible thing is that we get to take these lessons with us on to the next chapter of our lives.”
Cook was one of the eight valedictorians, along with Natalie Alexander, Paige Almanza, Baylor Hezel, Matlyn Miller, Hannah Pedersen, Kristen Ronning and Jada Timmer. Floyd was the sole salutatorian.
Kaeden McGlothin and Blake Reid performed an original song they wrote titled “Don’t Blink.” And instead of a speech, Kristen Ronning performed a cover of “All I Need” by Joy Williams with her father Erik Ronning, the music director at Stanwood High.
Principal Christine Del Pozo opened the ceremony by emphasizing the class’s perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You rose up and excelled despite those challenges,” she said. “You found a way through to the other side and are here tonight. This evening gives us an opportunity to celebrate the individual and class accomplishments.”
She also highlighted the class’s achievements in academics and athletics, as well as the many students heading off to colleges, trade schools and apprenticeships.
There were 277 graduates this year, and they participated in a ceremony without the masking and social distancing guidelines during last year’s ceremony.
The event, under dark gray skies that began dropping rain about midway through, capped a day that started by sending the cap-and-gown bedecked seniors back to their elementary schools.
The popular "Roots to Wings" grad walk allows the graduating seniors to visit former teachers, inspire young kids and play their favorite P.E. games. At Twin City Elementary, about a dozen seniors joined elementary students to play with a giant colorful parachute.
Principal Jennifer Allen gave each senior a Twin City Elementary wrist band so they could "carry a part of their former school with them at graduation," she said.
Fast-forward several hours and Miller, one of the valedictorians, spoke about how each of her classmates took different paths to reach graduation.
"Our accomplishments from the last four years do not need to look the same to be valuable, and they don't need to look the same for the next four years either," she said. "I know that each of us will all find our own happiness and versions of success, no matter what path we take to get there or how long it takes.
"I have seen our hard work, our ability to persevere and our ability to make the most out of imperfect conditions," she concluded. "And I truly believe ... the past four years have given all of us something to carry forward into our future."
