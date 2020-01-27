More than 30 people gathered in the Stanwood High School culinary arts classroom learning to make traditional Scandinavian lefse, rosettes and krumkake.
“My grandma used to bake all this every Christmas,” said Jasmine Duncan of Stanwood, who attended with her mother, Linda Duncan. “She passed away five years ago, and the tradition faded away. My son is almost 2, and he’s never tried Norwegian cookies.”
Clad in a bright red apron that read “Uffda,” instructor Geri Prater showed participants how to make a crumbly wafer cookie called krumkake.
“Norwegian baking is usually labor intensive,” Prater told the class. “It’s a real project, but it’s well worth it.”
The baking class was one of over 100 workshops offered at the Country Living Expo and Cattlemen’s Winterschool on Saturday at Stanwood High School. More than 1,300 people attended the expo, including about 200 youths ages 12 to 18.
WSU Extension Livestock Advisors Program Coordinator Joan DeVries, who organizes the event, said the expo is an opportunity for networking, learning and fun.
“I love that we can give people something to fill their hearts on a dreary winter day,” she said.
Attendees chose from six sessions’ worth of classes. Topics ranged from poultry processing, sourdough bread baking, buying a new horse, motorcycle maintenance, chicken necropsy, construction and yarn spinning.
New offerings proved popular: Around 100 attended a class on maple syrup tapping, and 125 were at a workshop on growing blueberries.
Chelsea Frank came from Sedro-Woolley because the classes piqued her interest.
“I want to learn how to safely can and pickle,” she said while waiting for the pickling and fermentation class to begin. “We have a big vegetable garden, so anything we can do to make it last longer is great.”
Erica Olson came from Seattle both to see her former high school and learn something new.
“This will be a good introduction to pickling, " she said. "At home, I might try to make fermented garlic flowers — something really obscure.”
Another event highlight was the trade show, featuring 72 exhibitors showcasing products such as honey, seeds, fleece, fencing and barbecue sauce.
Mark Rickard, owner of Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms, displayed several fungi varieties at his booth.
“We’ve received a lot of support today,” Rickard said. “I actually sent my dad back to the farm to get more mushrooms.”
Conway Feed sponsored an egg weigh-off. The owner of the heaviest chicken and duck eggs each will receive 100 pounds of chicken feed.
Among the attendees were 100 Future Farmers of America student volunteers performing various tasks, including helping instructors set up classroom projectors.
Chris Carlson, one of four FFA advisers and an agriculture/science/natural resources teacher at Stanwood High, said these student volunteers played an integral role.
“About 20 kids came in last night at 9 p.m. to set up after the wrestling match ended,” Carlson said. “Then they came in at 5 a.m. today to help, and they won’t be done until 6 or 7 tonight.”
Held every year on the last Saturday in January, the expo is presented by WSU Livestock Master Foundation and WSU Extension and hosted by Stanwood FFA. Learn more at extension.wsu.edu/skagit/countrylivingexpo
