Pumpkins catapulted through sunny skies Saturday after a rainy start at the fourth annual harvest festival on Camano Island.
This year’s Camano Pumpkin Project, Oct. 5-6, served up fall fun as hundreds of families found their way through a pumpkin maze, played tug-o-war, had faces painted, and sipped fresh apple juice squeezed in an apple press while listening to local musicians entertain.
On Saturday, Nick Vigarino left his band on stage while he roamed the fair, continuing to play electric guitar. He stopped and let several children play the strings while he held down the chords, their strums adding to the rhythm in the speakers.
Ava Ling, a sixth generation Kristoferson, showed fairgoers how juice is squeezed out of apples in a hand-cranked cider press to make a refreshing fall beverage.
In the beer garden, adults swigged a delectable pumpkin harvest beer and an locally made lavender cider.
Master pumpkin carver Wade Lapp came from Kelso to the Pumpkin Project for a second year and demonstrated how to carve an impressive pumpkin. He’s been carving pumpkins for seven years and has developed serious techniques and toolkit.
Admission raised money for several local charities including Safe Harbor Free Clinic, Stanwood Camano Food Bank, Arrowhead Ranch Foundation and RE/MAX Community Grant Chest.
Kris Kristoferson and Jerry Wright fine-tuned a large, wooden trebuchet after every pumpkin sent into the sky. It took plenty of horsepower — a car — to pull the cable when setting up the pumpkin launcher. At first it took 20 minutes, to put everything in order, but they whittled down set up time and tackled launching distance.
“The best we’ve done is 180 (feet),” Kristoferson said Saturday. “We’ll hit 200 (Sunday).”
