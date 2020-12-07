Two local salmon habitat projects are getting a boost in funding as part of a $918,700 grant package announced last week.
The region’s endangered Southern Resident orca whales are the focus of the grants offered through the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program overseen by the National Fish and Wildlife Federation.
The grants support research and restoration to address the three major issues orcas face: too few salmon, too much boat traffic noise and polluted water.
The recent round of grants — supported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NOAA Fisheries, Shell Oil Company and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. — is helping to fund eight projects.
One $200,000 grant will go to The Nature Conservancy for a project in Port Susan Bay south of Stanwood.
The nonprofit plans to invest $450,000 continue its restoration efforts on 150 acres of its 4,122 acre Port Susan Bay Preserve at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River.
The project is aimed at restoring key ecological processes of estuarine tidal marsh by excavating some channels to create additional tidal and river connections, according to the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
This project "will ensure that the value of upstream salmon recovery projects is not lost by providing the functioning area needed to avoid a fish habitat bottleneck at the estuary," according to the project description.
Another grant will help Skagit County Public Works pay for its $2.5 million plan to restore 5 acres of off-channel habitat along the south fork of the Skagit River. This project adds to a previous project that restored 21.5 acres of habitat.
The county is receiving $200,000 in Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program grant funds for that project.
In each project, the restored acreage should create important habitat for young chinook salmon on their way out to sea.
Chinook are the focus of both local projects because they are the primary food source for the imperiled orcas.
