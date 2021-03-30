Snohomish County will not open the Lodging Tax Small Fund Grant cycle for 2021 projects due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. The concern has been that projects have been difficult to plan and carry out, but economic conditions are improving.
“We know our tourism industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Wright, the Snohomish County Council member who chairs the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. “We intend to open the grant application cycle as soon as we can be more certain about successful project implementation.”
The Snohomish County Annual Lodging Tax Small Fund Grant is typically used for marketing and promoting events, projects and activities which draw tourists to stay overnight in the county.
This means that the City of Stanwood won’t receive its annual $8,000 grant this year. The grant partially funded the city’s tourism initiative, particularly the “Discover Stanwood Camano” visitor guide, said City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson.
“The city will continue with the website and not invest in a printed magazine. The city is focused on the E-visitor framework for promoting our region and tourism,” she said.
The website, discoverstanwoodcamano.com, is the online version of the regional visitor guide, which the city continues to enhance, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.