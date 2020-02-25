Andy and Debby Bernstein head out on a recent brisk winter morning for a walk with Adonis, a brindle, shepherd mix, straining at the leash.
The energetic pup isn’t theirs — or anyone's yet.
The Bernsteins are two of a handful of volunteers with the Camano Animal Shelter Association who help shower the pets with love until they can find a home.
“We enjoy hiking, and so being dog walkers was a perfect fit for us,” Andy Bernstein said. “We can tell that the dogs love it, and it helps them to be social and more ready for adoption.”
After the Bernsteins traded their hectic lifestyle in the suburbs of Seattle for the more laid-back pace of Camano Island, they found they had more time to volunteer. As avid dog lovers, They found their niche at CASA.
“We love the fact that CASA is a no-kill shelter and that its volunteer program is really well organized,” Debby Bernstein said.
After moving into their new home, the Bernsteins began walking dogs at the shelter once a week.
Volunteers are always needed, said Martha Huyler, who coordinates outreach for CASA.
“Every February I like to connect with our community to let them know that we have ongoing opportunities available for volunteers,” Huyler said.
The same is true at NOAH — Northwest Organization for Animal Help — east of Stanwood at 31300 Brandstrom Rd.
“We have very few paid staff members, and volunteers are the heart of our operation,” volunteer coordinator Lisa Lyons said.
She said the NOAH actively reaches out to the community to connect with those who may be interested in giving their time.
“We are always growing our program and do several outreach events at schools and other areas to locate new volunteers,” Lyons said.
In addition to walking dogs, volunteers are needed at CASA and NOAH for tasks such as helping care for cats and cleaning.
“You can brush cats, play with and pet them, take notes on their personalities, and talk with potential adopters about the unique characteristics of each cat,” said Huyler, of CASA. “Regular interaction with caring volunteers enhances our cats’ lives and their adoptability.”
Huyler said that Friends of CASA, a partner organization hosting events and fundraising, is another way people can help.
“Animal shelters are a machine of sorts. Without crucial parts like dedicated volunteers, it would not operate smoothly,” CASA Shelter Manager Tegan Locker said. “We truly rely on our volunteers, as do our animals, and we could do so much more if other volunteers found their way to our door.”
The need has been ongoing, particularly for a smaller organization.
“We hope by telling people about the volunteer opportunities here, those who have the availability and desire to be part of a hardworking, yet physically smaller, shelter will find their way to us," Locker said.
Volunteer Yumi Patt has been walking CASA dogs for more than four years and loves how it makes her feel.
“Walking the dogs keeps me both mentally and physically fit,” she said. “I’ve been an animal lover since I was a child, and being with these dogs just makes me happy.”
Learn more about CASA at camanoanimalshelter.org or call 360-387-1902.
Contact NOAH at volunteer@thenooahcenter.org or visit thenoahcenter.org for more information.
