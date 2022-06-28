Boatloads of crabbers hope to kick off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a bang when the season officially opens Friday, July 1.
“Crabbing seasons should be similar to recent years around most of Puget Sound," said Don Velasquez, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife crustacean biologist. "Still, some areas with continued low abundance will see limited seasons or remain closed this year to promote Dungeness population recovery.”
Summer crab-fishing seasons in marine areas 8-1 and 8-2 around Stanwood and Camano Island, and most other areas, will be open Thursdays through Mondays each week. However, officials urge crabbers to be aware that no sport crab fisheries will be open on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. All shellfish gear must be removed from the water on closed days.
The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. People may catch six red rock crab of either sex per day, provided those crab measure at least 5 inches across.
Puget Sound crabbers are required to record their harvest of Dungeness crab on their catch record cards immediately after retaining crab. Separate catch record cards are issued for the summer and winter seasons. See wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/crab for updates.
“It is important that crabbers return their catch record cards at the end of the season in order to help us better understand and manage this fishery” Velasquez said. “Only about 50% of crabbers record their catch at the end of the season, and this information is critical for setting future seasons. We need those catch record cards returned or reported online — whether or not you caught any crab — to determine levels of sustainable catch and set harvest seasons.”
Crab fishers may not set or pull shellfish gear from a vessel from one hour after official sunset to one hour before official sunrise.
Recreational crabbing in Marine Areas 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-1, 8-2, 9 and 12 (Hood Canal, north of a line projected true east from Ayock Point) will be open. Due to weak crab populations, marine areas 12 (Hood Canal south of Ayock Point) and 13 (south Puget Sound) will remain closed.
State agencies urge crabbers to steer clear of ferry lanes. In recent years, vessels had to be repaired after crabbing lines were caught in the propellers, resulting in nearly 800 canceled rides.
Get ready for Puget Sound crab season with a FREE virtual seminar this Thursday, hosted by @NWstraitsfnd and featuring WDFW shellfish biologists! Register today at https://t.co/TOX2xDFmjb, and visit https://t.co/5ZoiDHHm3g for more information. pic.twitter.com/VRIleJs1Nq— WDFW (@WDFW) June 27, 2022
