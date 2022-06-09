...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
This weekend will offer several opportunities for free outdoor recreation.
On Saturday and Sunday, anglers throughout the state will be able to fish without a license, and on Saturday day-use fees will be waived on U.S. Forest Service lands.
During the state’s Free Fishing Weekend, residents and nonresidents can fish or harvest shellfish without a license in any waters open to fishing.
“If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing or any of the other unique opportunities Washington offers, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect time,” Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a news release. “It’s easier than ever to get started fishing, and it’s also a great time to introduce someone to fishing without the need to buy a license.”
During Free Fishing Weekend, visitors are not required to display a Vehicle Access Pass or Discover Pass for day-use visits to state parks or to lands managed by the state Department of Natural Resources or Fish and Wildlife.
While no licenses are required, other rules such as seasons, size limits, daily limits and area closures are in effect.
Catch record card requirements meant to help monitor certain fisheries also remain in effect. Most catch record cards are available free at sporting goods stores and other license dealers.
The National Get Outdoors Day includes free use of day-use areas managed by the Forest Service, including picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers, interpretive sites and trailheads.
Fees will continue be charged at recreation sites operated by private concessionaires on Forest Service lands.
