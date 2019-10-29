Cooks are testing their secret recipes for the 24th annual Chili Chowder Cook-off Saturday, Nov. 9, at Camano Center. Camano Island Chamber of Commerce claims it’s the longest standing chili chowder cook-off in the Pacific Northwest.
The event runs from 3-7 p.m. with 24 local businesses, restaurants and individuals competing for awards. The tasting public votes on Best Chili, Best Chowder and Best Booth Décor. Besides eating, people can peruse the raffle table, sit by an outdoor fire pit and listen to musical duo, Heartstrings. Adults can drink in the beer and wine garden.
Ed Bednarczyk will MC the event and a live art auction featuring paintings from John Ebner, Dan Koffman and Jack Gunter. Auction proceeds benefit Freedom Park Association.
Last year, a record-breaking 1,500 people showed up, raising about $16k for Camano Chamber of Commerce operations and sponsorships of other community events. Hungry hordes descended on tables laden with chowder and chili of many types, including salmon chowder and vegetarian chili.
This year, skip the line and buy tickets online through the chamber’s Facebook page or Eventbrite. Online tickets are $10 for 10 tastes —which is quite filling. Tickets at the door are $15 for 10 tastes or $5 for active or retired military and first responders with appropriate ID.
Parking is at the Center with overflow parking at Arrowhead Ranch and ride a free shuttle to the event.
