If you want to take time to give back to the local community, circle Nov. 30 on your calendar.
Then go to SCgive.org for the 24-hour donation marathon to support a variety of projects that provide basic needs and enhance the quality of life in the community.
Natalie Hagglund, project manager for Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, said SC Give is key this year because COVID has limited many local groups’ ability to raise money.
“Organizations have not had the ability to rent out their spaces to outside groups or hold their own fundraising events,” Hagglund said. “We have also seen a lot of staffing changes as some organizations have seen their purpose essentially paralyzed by the pandemic, while others have been tasked with meeting the basic needs of the community, causing them to be busier than ever.”
The seventh annual SC Give features 23 local organizations seeking donations for a number of local projects.
The fundraising goal this year is $95,000. A goal-measuring bar at SCgive.org shows a running tally of donations.
SC Give began Dec. 1, 2015, when a small pilot program was conducted on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It raised $30,000 in a 24-hour period for 13 community projects. Last year, a record $88,890 was donated to support 21 projects.
The day of giving moved to a mostly online format in 2019, a step that’s proving extra helpful as many initiatives have transitioned online during the pandemic.
Learn more at SCgive.org
The 23 local organizations and their plans for the donations
- American Association of University Women: Send incoming eighth-grade girls to participate in an intensive week-long camp at Pacific Lutheran University to stimulate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
- American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92: Give veterans a safe place to meet, socialize and obtain assistance for help with military-related benefits.
- Arrowhead Ranch Foundation: Help 30 local, low-income children race in the 2022 Soap Box Derby. Racers ages 7-17 gain experience with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math).
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: Help control increasing pet populations and provide medical and behavioral benefits to shelter animals.
- Camano Arts Association: Help fund annual scholarships awarded to graduating Stanwood Camano High School seniors wanting to study visual arts.
- Camano Center: Help keep the Camano Center the jewel of Camano. Safe floors and accessible exterior doors will help for the next 20 years.
- Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation: Sheriff's deputies take disadvantaged children Christmas shopping.
- Camano Schoolhouse Foundation: Improve access for all people to take part in the many activities at the historic 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse by replacing the deteriorating entry ramp.
- Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: Support programs and services as the Community Resource Center is rebuilt post-COVID.
- Foundation for Academic Endeavors: Support the academic success of 270 low-income students ages 3-15 through a five-week STEM and literacy summer academy.
- Freedom Park Association: Cover maintenance costs for the park and playground at Terry’s Corner, which was built by the community.
- Hope Unlimited: Help provide essential support, practical items and rehabilitation to first responders during long incidents, such as fires, accidents and search and rescues.
- Lincoln Hill Retirement Community: Help create a new safe place for residents and guests to participate in social activities.
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: Give uninsured women the gift of wellness by providing annual screenings every woman needs.
- Sherwood Community Services: Help provide mobility and communication devices to support infants and toddlers in an Early Intervention (birth to 3) program.
- Stanwood Area Historical Society: Help play an important part in efforts to preserve a unique piece of history in Stanwood: the interior of the D.O. Pearson House, home to the town’s first mayor.
- Stanwood Camano Community Fair: Sunny days are great at the “Best Lil’ Fair in the West,” but wouldn’t some shade be nice while enjoying entertainment on the Viking Stage?
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services: Feed a family hot portable meals wrapped in warmth. A gift of $50 will provide self-heating meals, and emergency shelter necessities for families in crisis.
- Stanwood High School AAAA Booster Club: Help award two vocational scholarships and seven academic scholarships to local seniors.
- Stanwood-Camano Island Rotary Foundation: Promote early childhood reading and literacy by helping Rotary provide free, age-appropriate books each month to local preschoolers from birth to age 5.
- Stanwood High School Band Boosters: Support music education in schools by providing a French horn for Stanwood High School students.
- Village Community Services: Help Stanwood-Camano residents with diverse abilities gain the insight, motivation and skills they need to get and keep a living-wage job.
- YMCA, Stanwood-Camano Branch: Allow kids to be kids by infusing mental health counselors into our programs to help kids with anxiety, stress and health concerns.
