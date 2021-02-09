When the Great Northwest Glass Quest kicks off Friday, it will represent the first large-scale, community-wide event in nearly a year.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” said Jessica McCready, executive director of the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “At first I thought it might be slower this year, but now I don’t know. We’re preparing for a lot of people.”
The free event, which is not contained in one space, typically attracts up to 15,000 people for 10 days of epic hide-and-seek adventure across the Stanwood-Camano area. It allows businesses and organizations to hide plastic clue balls in public spaces. This year, Glass Quest runs from Feb. 12-21.
Questers search for the hidden clue balls — often camouflaged with paint, texture or decorations — and exchange them for hand-blown glass balls uniquely created by Glass Quest artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger of Stanwood.
“Based on web traffic and social media traffic, there’s lots of interest, especially this early,” McCready said late last month. “I think there’s a lot of pent-up excitement to just be able to go out and do something.”
The event usually attracts a fair amount of Canadians and people who fly in from across the U.S. to participate in the treasure hunt. But this year, more daytrippers from the Pacific Northwest are expected, McCready said. She added that she has fielded calls from outside of Washington asking about lodging accommodations.
Participants are asked to visit thegreatnwglassquest.com for an online questing guide and links to the Glass Quest app, which offer details on how to search for the more than 400 clue balls in addition to raffles, drawings and other special offers.
“It’s safe during COVID because you’re questing in your bubble, your household, and so much of it is outside,” McCready said. “I think people are excited but also relieved that there is finally an event we can put on safely.”
Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is recommended.
Some traditional events, such as Kids Quest and Angels of Glass Quest, can’t happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Participating businesses will manage their own store capacity limits, which in most cases is reduced because of state restrictions. However, limitations can change depending on the type of business and the area’s reopening phase during the event.
Regardless of the changes due to the pandemic, McCready expects more fun than frustration.
“The weather can be dreary, but it’s an event that can bring so much joy,” she said, adding that it gives people something to do while also supporting local businesses. “Now more than ever, we need that.”
