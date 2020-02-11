Glass Quest is a free public event planned by the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce that attracts more than 10,000 people to the area each year for 10 days of epic hide-and-seek adventure for the Stanwood-Camano area. It allows businesses and organizations to hide plastic clue balls in public spaces.
Questers search for the hidden clue balls — which are often camouflaged with paint, texture or decorations — and exchange them for hand-blown glass balls uniquely created by Glass Quest artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger of Stanwood.
"We anticipate the 2020 Great Northwest Glass Quest to be an action-packed 10-day event with more visitors than ever visiting the Stanwood-Camano area to quest, shop, dine and explore the beauty of our parks and recreational activities,” said chamber Executive Director Jessica McCready.
Glass Quest groups now provide special questing events for several groups:
- The Angels of Glass Quest for physically disabled children ages 3-12 takes place 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at Utsalady Elementary School. For seniors and physically disabled persons, the hunt takes place 10 a.m. to dusk Feb. 21 at the Camano Center, 608 Arrowhead Road.
- Kid Quest, for children ages 5-12, takes place 12-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Elger Bay Elementary.
- Xtreme Quest offers a more challenging treasure hunt. Read more about it here.
For information, see the 2020 Quest Guide Book or visit thegreatnwglassquest.com or download the Glass Quest app on a mobile device.
Special Valentines Day ball
The limited-edition 2020 Glass Quest balls are also coveted work of art and have a teal-colored stamp containing the Q logo and 2020 on the bottom of each ball. In all, there are 474 limited glass balls and 60 heart balls. They're signed, numbered and have a certificate of authenticity.
Enhancements made to the Glass Quest app should help questers find businesses and will also offer deals and promotions.
Anyone who finds a clue ball on Valentine's Day will receive a "heart float" — a glass ball with a swirled heart design created by Mark Ellinger. There will be some heart floats available for purchase at select businesses.
The Ellinger’s Glass Quest Studio, 31808 West Lake Ketchum Rd. in Stanwood, will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the event for glass-blowing demonstrations.
As the 11th annual Great Northwest Glass Quest gets ready to kick off Feb. 14-23, Chuck Barlew and Amy DeCrescenzo are busy crafting elaborate…
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.