Stanwood and Camano Island libraries have began offering curbside service after months unable to check out books, movies and other library materials to patrons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sno-Isle Library system recently started offering contactless curbside service at each of its 23 branches following the state rules laid out in Phase 2 for reopening businesses and services. Though Island County branches are in Phase 3, Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said they aren't yet ready to open Camano and Whidbey branches to the public.
"We look forward to providing services in ways that are safe for our customers and employees," she said. "While the move to Phase 3 has been announced, we are waiting on the state's guidelines to better understand the opportunities for our libraries in Island County."
Meanwhile, patrons cannot enter library facilities, but can place holds for items online or over the phone, then drive up to the library so library staff can deliver their materials.
A library staff member will meet the customer at the designated door, verify the name or library card number and place the items outside the door in a labeled, recyclable paper bag.
Patrons may also now return borrowed library items, and they should return items to designated crates outside the library during operating or use the exterior book return if it is open.
Libraries are also, in accordance with state rules, quarantining returned items at least 72 hours before putting them back into circulation.
Libraries also continue offering digital services and WiFi that can be used outside the buildings.
Camano Island
- Curbside pickup: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday. 360-651-7173; sno-isle.org
Stanwood
- Curbside pickup: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 360-651-7197; sno-isle.org
Contact-free pickup is now available at all 23 of Sno-Isle Libraries community libraries across Snohomish and Island counties! https://t.co/2DOe4gUD0k— Sno Isle Libraries (@snoislelibrary) June 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.