Restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities will be shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday night.
“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” the governor said in a statement. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”
Restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted. The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.
Many Stanwood-Camano eateries either had already started offering more to-go and take-out options or were in the process of ramping up the services, according to interviews and information collected from local businesses.
“Things are changing fast. Every day,” Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director Elaine Traversi said Friday. "I know people are pretty worried, but I’m impressed with people able to switch gears so quickly."
The city of Stanwood and Stanwood and Island County chambers of commerce have resources available to businesses. The city has tips, advice and other financial resources here. The chambers are collecting information from local businesses through this survey and have created a new webpage with more local resources.
Additionally, all gatherings with more than 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met.
Tomorrow, we will temporarily shut down restaurants, bars and entertainment/recreational facilities statewide.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 16, 2020
➡️ Grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open
➡️ Restaurants may continue take-out and delivery service
➡️ Retail outlets can stay open with reduced occupancy
2/6
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.