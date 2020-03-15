Covid-19 logo

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

Restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities will be shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday night.

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease,” the governor said in a statement. “I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges.”

Restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery services but no in-person dining will be permitted. The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Other retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.

Many Stanwood-Camano eateries either had already started offering more to-go and take-out options or were in the process of ramping up the services, according to interviews and information collected from local businesses. 

Things are changing fast. Every day,” Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director Elaine Traversi said Friday. "I know people are pretty worried, but I’m impressed with people able to switch gears so quickly."

The city of Stanwood and Stanwood and Island County chambers of commerce have resources available to businesses. The city has tips, advice and other financial resources here. The chambers are collecting information from local businesses through this survey and have created a new webpage with more local resources.

Additionally, all gatherings with more than 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met.

 

