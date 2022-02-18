As of March 21, Washington state government will no longer require masks in schools and most indoor spaces, the governor announced Thursday.
Meanwhile, the state's outdoor mask mandate ends Friday, Feb. 18. And the state will stop requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry to large events as of March 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases are dropping, and the state thinks the science shows it should be in a place where it can safely start stepping back from mandates, Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Feb. 17.
The goal is to get hospitalization rates down to 5 per 100,000 people because hospitals can then operate normally, he said. After extensive research and projections based on current data, Inslee said he believes the state will meet that goal on March 21.
“We need to keep the mask mandate in place for the next weeks until we get down to that level,” he said.
That does not mean masks won't be required anywhere.
Masks are still required in healthcare settings and on public transportation, as required by the federal government.
All local health jurisdictions, districts and businesses can make their own decisions on continuing restrictions, he said. Also, any individual wanting to wear a mask can continue to do so, and the state will uphold that right. That means no employer can force employees to go maskless, for example, Inslee said.
Schools will still have ways to keep students self, like safe testing and other measures, Inslee said.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal applauded the schools for the work they’ve done so far in this pandemic and talked about next steps.
Masks were a great thing, especially when they were the only way to keep people safe, he said. Now, there are other tools.
According to a Feb. 18 letter to families by the Stanwood-Camano School District, masks will be required until March 21 in schools, and then wearing them becomes a personal choice.
However, masks will still be required on school buses per a federal mandate that requires masks to be worn on all forms of public transportation. And businesses and local governments can still choose to implement vaccination or face mask requirements for workers or customers
Inslee encouraged people to continue staying safe, especially when it comes to relying on vaccines. Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, he said.
Meanwhile, there are still tests available on the sayyescovidtest.org for those who haven’t yet ordered them.
“The sacrifices everyone has made over the last two years have saved lives and prevented the worst from happening," Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers wrote in a statement last week. "While the pandemic is not over, we have reached a point where vaccines, knowledge about the virus, and the adaptability of our institutions have given us this opportunity to take a step forward. We will continue to monitor local hospitals and ensure we are prepared in case a new variant arrives.”
Masks will also continue to be required for isolation and quarantines practices. If someone who was COVID-positive is returning to work, school, or other public settings after a 5-day isolation period, they must wear a well-fitting mask for days 6-10 after their symptom onset or positive test result. Anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 must continue to wear a mask when around others for the full 10 days after exposure.
“What has been announced reflects the ongoing evolution of our COVID response,” noted Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. “Masks themselves are not going away as a prevention measure. I still strongly recommend that all people in high-risk settings, all people who are not up-to-date on their vaccines, or those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear them in public indoor and crowded outdoor settings.”
Sno-Isle Libraries offers free KN90 masks at local libraries. For more information, visit www.snohd.org/masks.
