Across the country, grandparents are getting frantic telephone calls — and in some instances brazen knocks on the door — alerting them that a grandchild has been arrested and is in legal hot water.
The frantic caller will pose as a friend, attorney or a grandchild and will usually ask the grandparent for money to help pay bail or legal bills to get the loved one out of some far-off jail.
The money is needed urgently and secretly.
The calls are scams. They are happening throughout the country including in Snohomish, Island and Skagit counties.
The perpetrators are often internationally based, hampering investigations and prosecutions.
Local law enforcement has no way of knowing where the calls come from, and are left with little to investigate, said Chad Clark, undersheriff in the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
The so-called “grandparent scams” are also becoming more sophisticated and with some new and dangerous architects.
People 50 and older account for more than half of all fraud victims, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.
Some of the schemes are increasingly elaborate and involve offshore criminal syndicates from Nigeria, India, Russia and China, said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention for AARP.
“They’ve got boiler rooms and call centers where they are calling out from,” Stokes said.
Fake family members
While the scammers might be offshore, the impacts are very local.
Clark said one of the more common scams involves someone pretending to be family, and asking for money or gift cards.
Grandparents will hear from someone pretending to be a grandchild locked up in jail somewhere and in need of bail, he said.
“You have to verify all this information before you do anything financial … because it’s usually all a scam,” Clark said.
Frequently, the scam artists will ask their targets to get them the funds via gift cards. That should be a huge red flag, Clark said. People should be skeptical any time they’re asked to pay in gift cards.
One area resident called the police after receiving a check for $3,800, with a message asking he send money in return to access the money.
“Never send money to get money, ever,” Clark said. “Absolutely, that’s a scam every time.”
Increasingly, he said he’s hearing of scammers pretending to be law enforcement demanding payment for a warrant, even using the real name of a deputy or sergeant, he said.
Clark said law enforcement will never call someone and demand payment.
“Unfortunately that works, and some people fall for it,” he said. “People do it because they get scared.”
Investigators and consumer watchdogs are also seeing instances where scam artists will go to the victims’ homes or meet with them personally to collect gift cards or other payments.
In Maryland, state police reported two instances of the grandparent scam in February costing victims more than $24,000.
Those cases involve telling the grandparent their grandchild has been in a car crash or is in legal trouble. They are then given an attorney’s phone number.
“The person posing as a lawyer convinces the victims that their respective grandchildren need a large sum of money — all in cash — to be bailed out of jail. Once the victims went to the bank to withdraw the funds, the suspect or a co-conspirator physically went to the victims’ homes to pick up the money,” the Maryland State Police said in a statement.
Elaborate plots
In August, the FBI and federal prosecutors announced racketeering indictments of eight people who allegedly ran an elaborate grandparent scam that bilked 70 victims out of $2 million.
The national ring, which targeted victims in Florida, Ohio, California, Texas, New York, Georgia and other states, created “well-rehearsed” scripts and roles to get grandparents to sign over money, according to prosecutors.
“One would play the beloved relative; another would pretend to be a lawyer; and still others would pose as bail agents or medical professionals. They provided victims with false case numbers, and they instructed the victims to lie to family, friends, and bank representatives about the reasons for the withdrawal or money transfer,” the FBI said in a statement regarding the federal indictments.
The ring would rent homes under fake names to serve as mailing addresses for payments. They would also use rental cars or ride shares to pick up money in person from victims, according to the FBI. The defendants include men and women and range in age from 24 to 73.
Best advice
The Washington State Office of the Attorney General says to always be cautious when asked to send money by Western Union or Moneygram. Con artists ask that these services be used so they can get the money before the victim realizes they’ve been cheated.
Scammers have technology that can be used to appear they’re calling from any number and any location, the office says. If you’re called by someone claiming to need help, give them a call back or reach out to friends and family and ask whether this story is true.
Stokes said there are other scams targeting seniors and other consumers.
These include internet romance scams, often with long-distance suitors, who end up seeking financial help including via gift cards. Frequently, those scams can start with a direct message via Facebook or online games such as Words with Friends, she said.
The best advice is to ignore phone calls from unfamiliar numbers as well as emails and social media messages from strangers, according to watchdog groups. The social isolation of the pandemic has also made some seniors more vulnerable to robocalls and scam artists.
AARP received approximately 98,000 calls to its scam tip line last year and frequently 10,000 calls per month to its fraud watch program. Those scam tips are passed onto the Federal Trade Commission.
Consumer watchdogs and law enforcement stress the need for awareness and common sense.
“Do you really think the Social Security Administration is calling you because a crime was committed with your number?” Stokes said. “Do you really think the Internal Revenue Service has a warrant for your arrest?”
