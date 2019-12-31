The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced Dec. 16 that it is awarding $26 million to projects throughout the state to help bring salmon back from the brink of extinction.
The grants include nearly $1 million for seven projects in Island and Snohomish counties and another $2 million for four projects in Skagit County.
The two largest local projects center on buying, restoring and preserving tidal estuaries.
A $159,070 grant will go toward helping the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians buy about 248 acres of former wetlands at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River. This land, about 7 feet above sea level, was diked and drained in the late 1800s for farming.
"Back when we developed the Chinook recovery plan for the Stilliguamish (River), we found six major factors that limited production for chinook and the estuary was one of them," said Pat Stevenson, the Tribe's environmental manager and manager of the Tribe's Natural Resources Department. "It's sort of been a bottleneck because we figure we lost 90% of estuary habitat because it was diked or dredge and it's not performing the way it naturally would do. So anything we can do to bring back part of that 90% that was lost is really important."
Buying the land — south of the Boe Road and north of Hatt’s Slough, west of the Marine Drive bridge over the Stillaguamish — would be the first step in supporting the Tribe’s efforts to move the levees back, flooding the land once again for habitat for Chinook. The Tribe will contribute $1.3 million in state and federal grants.
“This area is extensively used for juvenile salmon rearing,” Tribe officials wrote in their proposal. “Tidal wetland projects tend to be somewhat controversial and we anticipate that we will need to meet extensively with affected stakeholders if we are successful in acquiring the parcels.”
The Tribe has an agreement to buy the four parcels from owner Twin City Foods, Stevenson said. The deal should close in spring, but restoration work would still be years away, he said.
"Based on what I've seen on other projects around Puget Sound, it could take several years," Stevenson said about the environmental permitting process and site planning. "I've been working with other constituents in the valley for 25 years, and we're working to be good neighbors. We want to make sure we're not affecting anyone else. We support agriculture and timber, and flood prevention projects."
The site borders The Nature Conservancy’s Port Susan Bay preserve and would be similar to the Tribe’s recently restored zis a ba site and the nearby Leque Island habitat restoration project. Stevenson said the Tribe is also always looking for more estuary land to restore in the future.
The state also gave $225,000 to the Whidbey Camano Land Trust Grant to expand the 38-acre Elger Bay Estuary Preserve. The group plans to buy 20 acres next to the preserve, including 17 acres of the Elger Bay tidal estuary and 3 acres of forest on the wetland fringe.
“This project will protect intact habitats” of Chinook, coho and other salmon, according to the report.
In July 2018, Fran Burnside and family, on behalf of the Gough/Richmond family, donated 38 acres of tidal wetlands to Whidbey Camano Land Trust to ensure the land’s permanent protection.
The preserve is not yet open to the public, but future plans include a small parking area and nature-viewing platform.
Elsewhere in Island County, the state Salmon Recovery Funding Board awarded $128,800 to help restoring Hidden Beach near Greenbank on Whidbey Island; and $128,480 to assess barriers to migrating fish throughout Island County, including examining culverts used by Chinook, coho and steelhead along east Camano Island
In Snohomish County, the board gave $40,000 to help control knotweed on about 120 acres along the South Fork and North Fork of the Stillaguamish River between Oso and Arlington; $50,000 to plan and design a project to add logs and plant native trees and shrubs along the North Fork Stillaguamish River and Chatham Acres, a known area of cold water for fish; and $250,000 to add large root wads and logs to Grant Creek, a tributary to the lower North Fork Stillaguamish River; plant native vegetation along 12.3 acres of the creek bank; and to reconnect the creek to a historic side channel.
In Skagit County, this year’s grants will also help the Skagit River System Cooperative to complete the first phase of habitat restoration in the Barnaby Reach east of Rockport; the Skagit Land Trust complete a purchase of 62 acres of fish habitat near Marblemount; the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group complete work to restore wetlands around Britt Slough southwest of Mount Vernon; and multiple groups work to replace invasive plants with native trees in areas along the Skagit River.
Last year, millions of dollars in grants were awarded for other projects in the area. Since the Salmon Recovery Funding Board was formed in 1999, it has invested $1 billion statewide.
