A gray whale was found dead last week after stranding in the tidal areas of north Port Susan.
The adult male was found April 20 in a state of advanced decomposition. The cause of death is under investigation, NOAA Fisheries spokesperson Michael Milstein said.
“It was not possible to tell if the whale was skinny or emaciated because it was bloated,” Milstein said, adding that researchers collected tissue for genetic study.
The whale was not known to the area and not part of a special group called “Sounders” that feed on ghost shrimp in the tidelands around Camano Island, he said.
However, the whale was seen alive in the area on April 16, according to a news release from Cascadia Research, a nonprofit research group that helps handle gray whale necropsies in the state.
The Sounder whales, which number about 12, pause along their coastal migration to detour more than 150 miles inland to feed in the North Puget Sound waters.
They’re mostly seeking the abundant ghost shrimp found burrowed in mudflats, but the excursions into shallow waters for the meaty crustaceans is a high-risk, high-reward strategy.
This is the fifth gray whale stranding reported in Washington so far this year.
The gray whale population that migrates along the West Coast from Mexico to Alaska is estimated at about 20,580, down from 27,000 in 2016. The species is currently undergoing an “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 with increased strandings.
In 2019, over 30 washed up in Washington alone. Most were emaciated, leading researchers to believe something may be awry with the whales’ food supply.
The small population of Sounders doesn’t appear to be affected, researchers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.