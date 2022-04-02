...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt possible.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to
midnight PDT Sunday night. For the Gale Watch, from late
Sunday night through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
A gray whale was found dead April 1 after stranding on the west side of Camano Island.
Officials with the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region said they are coordinating with partners to perform a necropsy on April 2 to help determine the cause of death of the male gray whale.
The whale will stay at the original stranding location for land-based natural decomposition because it returns nutrients into the marine ecosystem, NOAA said in a statement on social media.
Officials noted that the whale is not the gray whale known as Dubnuck, who visits the Puget Sound area annually as part of the "Sounders” population that recently showed up in poor condition.
The Sounder whales, which number about 12, pause along their coastal migration to detour more than 150 miles inland to feed in the North Puget Sound waters. They’re mostly seeking the abundant ghost shrimp found burrowed in mudflats, but the excursions into shallow waters for the meaty crustaceans is a high-risk, high-reward strategy.
The gray whale population that migrates along the West Coast from Mexico to Alaska is estimated at about 20,580, down from 27,000 in 2016. The species is currently undergoing an “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 with increased strandings.
In 2021, 54 washed up along the West Coast. Most were emaciated, leading researchers to believe something may be awry with the whales’ food supply. So far this year, four strandings have been recorded, including three in Washington.
Here is Orca Network's March 31, 2022 Whale Sighting Report: J pod in Canada, Bigg's KWs spanning the Salish Sea, humpbacks in Haro Strait, and a spyhopping gray whale!Full Report at: https://t.co/JxhBY87ax8
