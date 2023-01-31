Camano Arts Association President Amy Bush dangles the key to the Camano Gateway building at Terry's Corner where thousands of cars pass every day. CAA will have a physical presence after being the faceless entity behind the famous Camano Island Studio Tour.
Camano Arts Association President Amy Bush dangles the key to the Camano Gateway building at Terry's Corner where thousands of cars pass every day. CAA will have a physical presence after being the faceless entity behind the famous Camano Island Studio Tour.
Contributed by Peggy Wendel
Camano Arts Association President Amy Bush and founding member John Ebner talk about the year round possibilities for their organization in the Gateway building.
“We just got the keys,” said Amy Bush, Camano Arts Association president.
She whipped them out of her pocket in front of the Camano Gateway building — that little red shed with the wild stained glass panel in the fork at Terry’s Corner, where Highway 532 splits into East Camano Drive and North Camano Drive.
Since 1999, the Camano Arts Association has been the invisible entity behind the public event, the hugely successful Camano Island Studio Tour.
Now CAA will have a highly visible physical presence.
The Studio Tour started when three galleries and a handful of artists created a progressive art walk. It started in Stanwood and ended on South Camano. They had so much fun that other artists wanted in. A group founded CAA as an organization to keep the magic going.
Since then, the tour has grown to draw crowds of regional visitors to galleries and artists’ private studios and homes.
CAA’s event is not held in any one place, it’s all over the Stanwood Camano map for only two weekends each year. Now members are excited to have a home base where they can establish a presence and do whatever they dream up all year long.
This hadn’t been in the plan nor in the budget — until the opportunity arose.
Last fall, artist John Ebner and his wife Paula Ebner were driving past Terry’s Corner last fall when Paula noticed the building was empty. She said the CAA should get it. John Ebner called Bush.
CAA is a volunteer-driven organization that doesn’t have a consistent way of making money, other than charging artist fees for the tour, Bush said.
After offering to write grants for CAA, she ended up as president last summer.
At Ebner’s prompt, Bush contacted the building’s owner, Freedom Park Association, and got CAA on the waiting list. She wrote grants to cover expenses to free up cash for six months’ rent.
Meanwhile, the building got spruced up for new renters. Grant Shaw and Mike Nester gave the building a new paint job, track lighting and a new floor. Outdoor benches were restored by the Boy Scouts. Jack Archibald completely rebuilt the stained glass window, called, “Jules Verne’s Timepiece.”
The Camano Gateway building is the handiwork of artists who united to create a vision for Camano Island. In 1996, a group of artists took over the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, which led to events that continue today, like the Chili Chowder Cookoff, founded in 1996, and the Studio Tour.
Empowered artists convinced landowners to change their development plans for Terry’s Corner to include Freedom Park, rather than a mall.
The Camano chamber had a ramshackle information shed on a weedy scrap of land it owned in the tip of the triangle there. In 1999, artists led the community in constructing the Camano Gateway building, designed by Dan Nelson and John Pelletier. Archibald built the original stained glass panel. They put in landscaping, updated the billboard map of the island and installed a sculpture garden.
