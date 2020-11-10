Jason Dorsey has fond childhood memories of adventures in the wilds of south Camano Island with siblings and cousins, trekking cross country, walking beaches and building rafts.
So when plans for a monthlong road trip with his daughter Jackie Dorsey was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they thought about what they could safely do to celebrate her graduation.
“During COVID, everything was on shut down. It was nice to get out, be outside and have an adventure,” Dorsey said. “It was kind of disappointing, but we thought about what else could we do.”
So father and daughter circumnavigated Camano Island‚ about 50 miles, on foot in four consecutive days starting June 28. They weren’t alone. Dorsey is the pastor of Redeemer Redmond church, and they invited the youth group.
Jason Dorsey camped out in beach yards along the way and the rest of the group went back to stay at Sunnyshore Gallery at night. He walked the entire trip, while a core group of 14 walked every day and about 10 more joined for parts of the journey.
As it turned out, these four days were best for low tides during the day — a bonus when walking the beaches, especially below bluffs and outcroppings. They got their feet wet during a bit of high tide on the first day.
“It was pretty crazy at first, I can hardly go on a mile hike,” Jackie Dorsey said.
On the first day, they started at Sunnyshore and ended at Indian Beach. They found a whale vertebrae on an isolated southeast Camano beach and left it on a log.
They walked across boulders and driftwood and through soggy sinkholes in the sand. Mile after mile of rambling on a sloped beach was hard. It felt never ending, but no one complained, she said.
“I was so impressed with myself. I thought I could never do that in my life, and that was just day one,” she said.
Along the way, friends and family met the trekkers, bringing water, soda and snacks. A friend showed up at Livingston Bay to inspire them with how he ran triathlons. Members of Utsalady Ladies Aid cooked a big dinner for them one night.
Traveling from English Boom across the north end was challenging.
“We were climbing over mud and had to swim through a little canal — that was a highlight,” Jason Dorsey said.
Jackie Dorsey walked ahead with two friends and found a message in a bottle in Livingston Bay. When the group gathered, they broke the bottle to read the note written by a girl in Everett. She hoped that whoever found the bottle felt encouragement just when they needed it — which hit the spot with the weary walkers. They found her on Instagram and told her they found inspiration in the bottle.
The last leg of the journey brought back childhood memories.
“My brother Jed joined, my sister April, nieces and nephews, a cousin … and my mom did the last part of the trip,” Jason Dorsey said.
These had been the kids who explored south Camano long ago, except for mother Ann Dorsey.
“I had so much fun. There’s something about being outdoors, enjoying nature and not being stuck on technology for a few days,” Jackie Dorsey said.
“(When the trip was over,) my daughter said, ‘we’re doing it again next year.’”
Now Jackie Dorsey is pursuing an art degree at Covenant College in Georgia.
