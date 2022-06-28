An open house event grew heated when roughly 50 people gathered to speak about a proposed mental health facility in Stanwood.
The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens, a group of people opposing the site, passed out pamphlets with about 30 questions they wanted answered by the groups proposing the facility, planned at 29919 80th Avenue NW in Stanwood.
For the first half of the June 22 event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, participants visited booths from the Snohomish and Washington chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Korsmo Construction and the Washington state Health Care Authority (HCA).
Later, four officials stood in the center of the room and answered questions from the crowd. The officials were Keith Banes, senior project manager for the Wenaha Group; Jim Wolch, architect with BRCA Design; Kara Panek, the section manager for the HCA’s Adult Services and Involuntary Treatment section; and Annette Schuffenhauer, HCA’s chief legal officer.
The conversation grew heated as residents shared concerns about safety, security, decrease in property values and their belief that this land is not the right place for the facility.
“If they happen to get out, what makes you think they’re going to stop and go, ‘oh wait, I’m not supposed to be in this property.’ What’s our assurance for that?” a woman in the crowd asked.
Another woman mentioned being fearful for her grandchildren, who all live close to her in the area of the proposed facility.
Wolch emphasized that because it is an involuntary treatment center, patients would not be able to leave until they finished their treatment. He also said it is locked and staffed 24/7, with walls on the outside.
Some in the crowd asked why the facility was not proposed in a site closer to a town and health care services.
Schuffenhauer said Snohomish County was selected because there are too few beds in the county to serve people with behavioral health problems. She also noted that they selected the site based on the county’s code, and property owned by the Tulalip Tribes met the compact requirements.
Others expressed frustration that they were not given notice until February when the paperwork had been filed. They also expressed anger and frustration at what they saw as a lack of transparency.
“These are questions that as neighbors and as residents, who are supposed to be able to come home and feel secure in their own houses, these are things that we should have access and knowledge to,” another woman said. “How would you feel if this was in your backyard and you got the answers that we’re getting?”
All four officials continued to answer questions, and Schuffenhauer emphasized the importance of public opinion.
“All of your feedback is incredibly important because it will go into my consideration,” she said.
The facility would be an in-patient, residential behavioral health treatment facility on the 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes. It would be within two buildings that would have 16 beds each. The site is part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment.
The HCA applied for a conditional-use permit in January, with public notice going out in February. The response from the community was overwhelmingly negative, with more than 50 public comments coming in — almost all of them against the facility.
A hearing examiner meeting will happen in late summer or early fall, according to HCA. The project team is seeking conditional-use permit approval later this year with hopes of opening the facility in 2024.
More information can be found at hca.wa.gov/snohomish-facility.
