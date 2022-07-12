...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
An artist rendering of Hamilton Landing Park in Stanwood.
The upcoming project at Hamilton Landing Park is a step closer to being built after a two-year pause.
The project has been determined to meet standards set under the State Environmental Policy Act, and the city is now gearing up for a Sept. 15 shoreline permit hearing with the Hearing Examiner Board, said Patricia Love, community development director for the City of Stanwood.
“We are moving that project forward and hopefully after the hearing in September, we will forward it to the Department of Ecology for approval,” she said.
The city is hoping to start construction next spring or early summer.
"We had an appeal, and we ended up withdrawing the application (for permits)," Love said. "We anticipated that (the city and state Department of Fish and Wildlife) would do two separate projects and then the city ended up getting funding, so anyway, it got complicated."
She said that after they withdrew their application, they combined information from both agencies into one and had to redo the entire review.
The city had about $1 million in its construction budget and estimated an additional $150,000 for things like design, Love said.
"The city has had the goal, or vision, to have some waterfront access because we are on the Stillaguamish River, and the city was working with the owners on the Hamilton Property," she said. "We are a waterfront community; we didn't have any parks on our waterfront."
The park will be built on 2 acres at 26810 98th Ave. NW at the base of the iconic Hamilton smokestack, next to the Stillaguamish River. Plans include two boat launches, parking for cars and boat trailers, a walking trail, bench and interpretive signs.
The historic tower will be a park feature and continue to be bedecked with lights for events and holidays.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.