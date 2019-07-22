Cliff and Terri Hodgins were chillin’ in the shade of an umbrella while people were checking out the sunshine theme inside Gertie, their 1965 Aloha Beaver trailer. It was the Hodgins third outing at the Eastside Vintage Trailer Show in downtown Stanwood.
While Gertie was all decked out in cheerful yellow vintage accessories, it wasn’t just for show.
“We camp in it all the time,” Terri said. “Everyone we’ve talked to uses them. It’s nice to show them off, too.
When asked if they had to do much to fix up the trailer, Cliff whipped out a photo album faster than a grandma with photos of her grandkids.
“It was a little bit rough, just white and gray,” he said of the lemon yellow and white trailer. The ceiling was falling in over the entrance and rot ate away the corners.
“We had no idea what we were getting into,” Terri said.
They took it all the way down to the frame, and then built it back up, fabricating walls and insulating it. They hired an electrician to rewire the trailer.
“We like to think we saved her from the landfill,” Terri said.
They’re never quite done with it, however; they get ideas to try out from other trailer owners at the shows.
The annual show of restored vintage trailers from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s on Saturday, July 20, along Main Street in downtown Stanwood drew hundreds of visitors, who admired the restoration work and decorations in a variety of themes in the 19 exhibits.
