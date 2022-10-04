svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Wildlife-Area-1.jpg
Buy Now

The recently reopened Spur Dike is seen Thursday at the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit on Fir Island. The dike was recently raised and reinforced to improve drainage and protect infrastructure.

After closing in August for extensive dike maintenance and to prepare for future work, the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit has reopened.

The work done included raising and reinforcing what is known as the spur dike in response to erosion concerns during daily tides and high river events.

svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Wildlife-Area-3.jpg
Buy Now

The Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit on Thursday on Fir Island.
svh-202209xx-news-Skagit-Wildlife-Area-2.jpg
Buy Now

A flock of birds flies away from a hawk Thursday at the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit on Fir Island.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.