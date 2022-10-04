The recently reopened Spur Dike is seen Thursday at the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit on Fir Island. The dike was recently raised and reinforced to improve drainage and protect infrastructure.
After closing in August for extensive dike maintenance and to prepare for future work, the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Headquarters Unit has reopened.
The work done included raising and reinforcing what is known as the spur dike in response to erosion concerns during daily tides and high river events.
“It all went very smooth,” Skagit Wildlife Area Manager Greg Meis said . “It was on schedule and there were no surprises.”
The spur dike is important because it directs water away from Wiley Slough during periods of high water and allows tide gates to function at low tide.
The work ensured the spur dike continues to protect nearby agricultural land.
“The spur dike project was to bring that section of dike up to a necessary standard,” Meis said. “There were some erosion concerns and we wanted to make sure that structure was in good shape to protect the infrastructure here at the Wildlife Area, for our neighbors here on Fir Island and for public use.”
The project also included removing vegetation along portions of the dike system in preparation for a project next year where dikes will be raised and widened in accordance with Army Corps of Engineers standards.
“We wanted to set the stage for the next dike project that could occur next summer,” Meis said. “We had to remove some brush to have room for that future dike setback project. So people will see that change.”
Plans for that project also include improving the boat launch and staging area, which are popular for accessing Freshwater Slough and the Skagit Bay Estuary and Island units but are difficult to use at low and high tides.
“There is still some legwork to be done,” Meis said of finalizing the 2023 project’s schedule. “But what we are looking at is next summer during the usual construction window.”
For those not familiar with the area, the Skagit Headquarters Unit is tidal marsh.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife describes the unit as, “predominantly vegetated by cattail and sedge and used extensively by waterfowl and other waterbirds, shorebirds, raptors and passerines.
“... Historically, the site was managed to provide agricultural enhancements for winter waterfowl forage. Habitat management has since shifted to restore estuary habitat to benefit federally listed salmon species, including chinook.”
It’s a popular area for walking, bird-watching, photography as well as waterfowl hunting and fishing.
