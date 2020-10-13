A year after breaching its dikes, Leque Island’s mudflats are now tinged with green hues.
Native grasses are returning, many more bird species are visiting and new channels are being formed, helping to unlock more fish habitat.
Converting former farmland on Leque Island between Stanwood and Camano Island into salt marsh finished about a year ago. The project, 15 years in the making, restored about 250 acres of tidal marsh to the Stillaguamish River watershed — one of several area habitat restoration projects.
Among other environmental benefits, the effort aims to boost the struggling Chinook salmon population and, in turn, the endangered Southern Resident orca that rely on Chinook as a food source.
“Cutting off a historic tidal marsh habitat does have ramifications to fish and bird populations," said Loren Brokaw, restoration projects coordinator with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. "(Since breaching the dikes a year ago) we are definitely seeing native marsh vegetation beginning to reestablish itself on its own ... which is important for birds and fish."
While researchers are still documenting the various changes at Leque during the past year, they have already observed a boost in birds.
Gary Slater, senior adviser and research associate at Ecostudies Institute in Olympia, led a team that recorded more than 2,000 birds during August and September of this year at six sites — three at high tide and three at low tide. That’s up from 46 birds observed during the same timeframe in 2016 at the site before the restoration project started.
“The number of birds is much greater,” Slater said.
Estuaries like Leque are important to bird migration, he said. They are like stepping stones for birds during their journeys.
“For these birds and the time of year when they are there, it is oftentimes on migration so they are moving north to their breeding grounds, they're trying to fatten up and put on the resources so they can have a good reproductive season on their breeding grounds,” Slater said.
At the site, Slater said they had detected species of bird that hadn’t been recorded there before.
“So we know that fish stocks have declined pretty dramatically (in the area), and there's good evidence that bird populations had declined by similar amounts,” Slater said.
But it’s not only birds swarming back to the area, native plants are growing faster than expected, and new channels are developing in Port Susan Bay.
The vegetation that is beginning to take root is not only important to the birds but also for salmon habitat.
“A lot of what drives the productivity of the estuary system is the vegetation that grows up there,” Slater said.
Spring growth creates organic matter that dies back and decomposes in the fall, becoming food for animals and ultimately for fish and birds.
Invasive species remain a concern, however. Brokaw said a team is regularly monitoring the site for unwanted plants that could crowd out native species.
Some areas around the Leque restoration site have also been affected by the sheer amount of water that comes and goes during tidal changes.
“There is now a different volume of water coming in and out of that area, which has all sorts of different ramifications — one of which is the new channels forming outside of the site,” Brokaw said.
The new channels are growing at a rate of about 1 foot a day from the bay toward Leque. When the channels connect to the previously man-made channels at the site it should allow easier access for juvenile salmon.
“How connected the restored site is with water is a very important determinant of how we would expect Chinook salmon would use the site,” he said.
The new channels should also speed tidal flows in and out of the site, benefiting aquatic life, Brokaw said.
Leque is one of several habitat restoration projects in the area aimed at restoring estuary land that had been diked for farming during the last century. Other sites include the 88-acre zis-a-ba site next to Leque, the 4,122-acre Port Susan Bay preserve and a planned 248-acre site near the mouth of the Stillaguamish River.
A mix of groups helped pay for the Leque Island project, including Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Fish and Wildlife’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program, Ducks Unlimited, The Nature Conservancy, Floodplains by Design, the state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The Leque site is also now home to a popular 0.75-mile trail on the 15.5-foot high berm on old Eide road. The trail features benches, interpretive signs and places to launch kayaks. A new kayak boat launch was also added at the Davis Slough park-ing lot, west of Eide road along Highway 532.
Though the site has experienced many changes over a year, people should expect to see more in the future, including more vegetation and channels that could change the timing of the tides.
“Supporting those native populations of birds and fish and all of the other species and plants that go with it have a very meaningful value to me and I assume to many other people,” Slater said.
