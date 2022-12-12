Numerous health officials around the state, including in Snohomish County, are advising people to wear masks while around others due to a spike in respiratory illnesses that include COVID-19, influenza and others such as respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

A joint statement released Friday that included various hospitals, state health organizations and Snohomish County said that the state was facing an "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses that are affecting patient load at clinics and hospitals. Masking remains voluntary statewide, but the officials urged safety.


