Numerous health officials around the state, including in Snohomish County, are advising people to wear masks while around others due to a spike in respiratory illnesses that include COVID-19, influenza and others such as respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
A joint statement released Friday that included various hospitals, state health organizations and Snohomish County said that the state was facing an "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses that are affecting patient load at clinics and hospitals. Masking remains voluntary statewide, but the officials urged safety.
“We recommend that everyone wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask when around others in indoor spaces to protect against both acquiring and spreading these infections to others,” according to the joint statement.
According to the release, COVID-19 variants are appearing just as immunity from previous vaccines are waning, which increases the risk of infection. The surge in illnesses is leading to absenteeism in schools and businesses, the release said.
Officials say vaccines remain the best defense. Meanwhile, stay home when sick, cover sneezes and coughs, wash hands frequently and disinfect surfaces.
The Associated Press reported Monday that coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again across the country and especially affecting older adults.
One troubling indicator for seniors: Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers include everyone testing positive, no matter why they are admitted, according to the AP.
