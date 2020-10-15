As the rate of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Snohomish and Island counties, health officials are recommending schools pause reopening plans.
“COVID is still very much circulating through Snohomish County,” Shawn Frederick, an administrator with the health district, told reporters Oct. 13.
In Snohomish County, the infection rate increased to 71.8 per 100,000 residents from Sept. 27-Oct. 10. In Island County, the infection rate has spiked from 8 cases per 100,000 people in mid-September to 29.5 infections per 100,000 residents.
The state Department of Health recommends a county's infection rate be within a range of 25 to 75 COVID cases per 100,000 residents to have in-person classes for elementary and special education students. While neither county has yet hit the maximum, moving above 75 infections per 100,000 residents would put the county into the “high risk” category, further limiting reopening efforts for schools, sports and businesses.
Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish County’s top health officer, has recommended schools hold where they are, but slow down.
“They don’t need to move backward if they’ve started to bring special needs students and students in grades K through 3 back,” Frederick said. “But they shouldn’t bring any additional students in at this time.”
The Stanwood-Camano School District started the school year Sept. 10 with kindergartners and brought in students in first through third grades on Oct. 5.
District officials had hoped to bring back students fourth- and fifth-graders into a hybrid plan as early as Oct. 26. Health district officials will meet with local school officials Tuesday, Oct. 20, to look at the latest data and discuss options. The Stanwood-Camano School Board will then meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“We’re preparing for several plans, including preparing to bring fourth- and fifth-graders back on Oct. 26 but also preparing to not have them come back,” said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources.
Stanton said district officials will talk with local health officials and look at local COVID-19 data before making a decision.
“We know it’s been hard on everybody,” she said. “We just have to keep moving forward as best we can.”
Health officials in neighboring counties to the north — Skagit and Whatcom — are also seeing new cases increase.
“The majority of our new cases are the result of too many people in close settings, especially without face coverings,” Frederick said. “We’re relying on everyone to do their part to stay home if they're sick, limit gatherings with people outside the household, and to mask up.”
Some students have resumed in-person instruction under the statewide framework for phased reopening of schools. It can be scary for students, parents or staff to hear there may have been a case at school. Our latest blog has key things to keep in mind: https://t.co/AsJX7liFMp pic.twitter.com/7trg1TC8fQ
— SnoHD (@SnoHD) October 14, 2020
