The state’s indoor mask mandate ended Saturday, but health officials continue to urge vigilance against COVID-19.
Face masks are no longer be required in most settings, including schools, restaurants and businesses.
There are some settings and situations where masks will continue to be required:
- Health care settings such as hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, or long-term care settings.
- Federal law still requires face masks in certain settings such as public transportation, currently in effect through April 18.
- Those who were COVID-positive returning to work, school or other public settings after a 5-day isolation period.
- Those exposed to someone with COVID-19 must wear a mask when around others for the full 10 days after exposure.
Health officials also remind people to respect others who choose to continue wearing masks who may be doing so for a variety of reasons, including underlying risks of illness and living with people who are immunocompromised.
Health officials also warned that the lifting of the mask mandate does not signal the end of the possible need for masking nor the end of the COVID pandemic.
“The recent decrease in COVID transmission and reduced COVID burden on the healthcare system is welcome news for all, giving the state confidence in lifting this masking order,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. “However, a return to universal public indoor masking, as well as other prevention measures, may be needed again if a subsequent wave of infection leads to a healthcare surge or similar impacts.
“I suspect that’s likely to occur at some point down the road — perhaps next fall or winter, or possibly sooner,” Spitters added.
While masks are no longer required in schools, certain prevention measures still are required, including:
- All employees and volunteers in educational settings are required to be fully vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption.
- Any student, child or staff member who reports or exhibits COVID-like symptoms is required to isolate from others and test as soon as feasible, regardless of vaccination status.
Local COVID situation
There were 53 confirmed COVID cases in the Stanwood ZIP code last week, according to data released Tuesday, March 15, from the Snohomish Health District data. That's the fifth straight week of cases in the double-digits after averaging 360 cases a week during the previous six weeks.
In Snohomish County, the two-week case rate fell to 106 infections per 100,000 residents — the lowest since July 2021.
Camano recorded 17 new cases last week, according to Island County Public Health.
In Island County, the case rate decreased to 98 infections per 100,000 residents from Feb. 24-March 9.
The Stanwood-Camano School District recorded seven cases from March 2-8 — the fewest during a week so far this school year.
