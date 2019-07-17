Blood drives in Stanwood
Holidays tend to interfere with regular blood donation drives, creating a shortage of blood available for transfusions and other medical needs.
Every 2 minutes someone in Western Washington receives a blood transfusion, according to Bloodworks Northwest. The transfusions come from blood donated by people with eight basic blood types: A, B, AB and O; each type can be either Rh positive or Rh negative. Emergency transfusions can use type O blood, if available, and 12 units per 100,000 people are needed daily.
All blood types are needed, and donors do not need to know theirs in advance.
The American Red Cross promotion, Missing Types, in June didn’t bring in 300 extra donations as hoped. Red Cross asks everyone who can to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.
Where to donate: Our region’s two primary blood supply networks, the American Red Cross and Bloodworks Northwest need blood, plasma and platelet donors and volunteer blood drive hosts.
American Red Cross has a blood drive scheduled in Stanwood:
• Tuesday, July 23, 1-6 p.m. at North County Fire Station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Schedule a time to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
Bloodworks Northwest has scheduled a blood drive in Stanwood:
• Monday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. in the mobile bus at Skagit Regional Clinic, 9631 269th St. NW., Stanwood. For the shortest donation session, make an appointment at schedule.bloodworksnw.org and enter sponsor code 3034 or call 800-398-7888.
How to donate: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals eligible to donate blood are age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. Some people have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
TOPS groups meet on Camano, in Stanwood
Two groups meet in this area. To inquire, contact Darlene, 360-658-1311 or visit tops.org.
• Camano TOPS meets at 8:15-9:15 a.m. every Thursday at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 N. Heichel Road, Camano Island. The weight loss group emphasizes support, accountability, inspiration and fellowship. First meeting is free.
• Stanwood TOPS meets 8:45-10 a.m. every Thursday at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 2900 68th Ave. NW. A range of wellness topics and weight loss tips are presented and discussed by members and other professional speakers. Anyone can visit to see how group support, accountability and friendship can benefit those wanting to lose weight.
Sew hygiene kits with Days for Girls
The Stanwood-Camano chapter will host the Days for Girls International Seattle Regional Conference on Aug. 16-17 at Stanwood United Methodist Church, 27128 102nd Drive NW.
SCI Days for Girls meets twice a month – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Fridays (July 19 and Aug. 2) – for sewing sessions to create washable hygiene kits for girls and women in need at Viking Village, 8910 Viking Way, (use west door) Stanwood. Lunch is potluck on the third Friday.
Bring a sewing machine to help sew washable hygiene kits for girls and women or help with non-sewing jobs. One kit lasts a girl about five years and keeps her in school. To inquire, email sci@daysforgirls.org or call 503-887-1820.
Keto group to meet on Camano
KetoOnCamano meets 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Low carbohydrate diets, such as keto, are popular for promoting a healthy eating lifestyle and for weight loss. Bring questions, suggestions and recipes to exchange. Organizer Susan Kanarick says anyone interested is welcome. To inquire, contact Kanarick, KetoOnCamano@gmail.com or 425-220-8084 text.
Learn how to stop bleeding
Skagit Regional Health offers family birth center tours, workshops, health screenings and activities as a public service and generally at no cost.
Stop bleeding: Learn various ways to control life-threatening bleeding after a serious injury in “Stop the Bleed: What Everyone Should Know to Stop Bleeding After an Injury”:
• Wednesday, July 31, 3-4 p.m. at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon.
• Friday, Aug. 2, 2-3 p.m. at Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington. Free, but RSVP required: 360-814-2424.
Call 360-629-6481 or 360-814-2424 to inquire or preregister or visit srclinics.org.
Program helps those dealing with psychosis
People whose relatives or friends have psychotic disorders can benefit from a new program called Psychosis REACH. UW Medicine researchers worked with global experts to develop and implement the program this spring.
At least 100,000 young people are newly diagnosed with a psychotic disorder every year in the United States, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. When a loved one is going through a psychotic episode – experiencing a break with reality – it’s hard to know what to do.
• A promising smartphone-based intervention for people with schizophrenia is being deployed at 20 health clinics across Washington state. The FOCUS app acts as a pocket therapist: If a person is hearing voices or needs support, they can open the app and get help. The project is a collaboration between researchers at the University of Washington, community clinics, policymakers, and people living with mental illness.
• A First Episode Psychosis Clinic at Harborview Medical Center provides teleconsulting and support to specialty care teams throughout Washington state.
Find more information on these programs at UW Medicine, uw.edu.
Sea Mar to help with open enrollment
Washington Health Benefit Exchange has selected Sea Mar Community Health Centers to provide free in-person assistance to Washington Healthplanfinder online marketplace customers in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties signing up this fall for health and dental insurance plans for coverage year 2020.
Open enrollment begins Nov. 1.
The Exchange selected eight agencies statewide, collectively called Apparently Successful Vendors, to oversee the in-person assistance across the state.
No lead organizations for Island County customers was announced. For those consumers, the Exchange said information regarding free in-person enrollment assistance in their area will be announced closer to the start of open enrollment.
Customers can locate help in their area prior to open enrollment by clicking the “Customer Support” link on wahealthplanfinder.org or by calling Washington Healthplanfinder’s Customer Support Center at 855-923-4633.
Where to find health care providers
Safe Harbor Free Clinic
The clinic at 7209 265th NW, Suite 203, Stanwood, is open by appointment only 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays to offer free health care. Individuals can call during office hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to make an appointment for that evening’s clinic on a first-come, first-served basis.
Specialty clinics for podiatry, respiratory, procedure and chronic care are held regularly. Inquire at the office to make an appointment. To learn more, visit safeharborfreeclinic.org or call 425-870-7384.
Skagit Regional Clinics
Local clinics are open weekdays in Stanwood and on Camano Island. Expanded clinic hours — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. — are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Stanwood and added hours — 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and every other Thursday — for Camano. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. other weekdays at both locations: at 9631 269th St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6481, or 127 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-5398. Call or visit srclinics.org.
Everett Clinic
The Everett Clinic, with a walk-in clinic in Stanwood, offers public community education and fitness classes and support groups, primarily in Arlington, Marysville and Everett. Some classes require a provider referral; all require registration. Visit everettclinic.com to review classes or call 425-259-0966 to inquire.
