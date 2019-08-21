Disaster medicine planning on Camano
Camano has no pharmacy and no hospital, just one small, limited treatment clinic; planning for disasters is essential. Camano Preparedness Group will host a final town hall-style meeting on Aug. 21 with Dr. Robert Mitchell from the Disaster Medicine Project. Mitchell and active or retired medical professionals on Camano will discuss and begin planning how to deal with critical medical needs in case of an earthquake or other disaster. Volunteers are welcome.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mabana Fire Station, 3651 S. Camano Drive. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com, or visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
MMR vaccine is free to childcare workers
A new Washington state law this year requires licensed childcare center staff and volunteers to be immunized against measles.
Washington State Department of Health is offering the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination free of charge through June 2020 at 15 pharmacies across the state, including Safeway pharmacies in Everett and Bellingham.
MMR vaccine for anyone age 19 or older is covered by most insurance companies and by Medicare and Apple Health (Medicaid). Vaccination costs will be waived for anyone underinsured that cannot afford the vaccine and for youths to age 19. A list of participating locations is posted online at doh.wa.gov, search for MMR Vaccination.
Domestic violence, trauma and the brain
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County will host Neurobiology of Trauma training as it relates to domestic violence from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. SW, Lynnwood.
Dr. Christopher Wilson, a licensed psychologist from Portland, will dive into how trauma affects the brain, what that means for survivors of domestic violence, and what compassion fatigue looks like in the social services industry. For the past 20 years he’s worked with victims and survivors of trauma and runs Being Trauma Informed, an organization dedicated to making the science of trauma accessible and practical.
Register by Sept. 1. Tickets cost $25 at dvstraumatraining.eventbrite.com and includes a full lunch buffet. Contact Gina Loh at Gina@dvs-snoco.org to inquire or visit dvs-snoco.org.
Stop bleeding from injuries
Learn various ways to control life-threatening bleeding after a serious injury in “Stop the Bleed: What Everyone Should Know to Stop Bleeding After an Injury”: Monday, Aug. 26, 3-4 p.m. at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Call 360-814-2424 to inquire or preregister or visit srclinics.org.
Blood donors needed
Our region’s two primary blood supply networks, Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross, are asking everyone who can to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer or to volunteer as a blood drive host. All blood types are needed, and donors do not need to know theirs in advance.
Bloodworks Northwest blood drive: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the mobile bus at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon. Preregistration is required; call 800-398-7888.
Red Cross blood drive: Preregister at 800-733-2767 to find a nearby site. Red Cross is thanking those who help alleviate the blood shortage by donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Visit redcross.org.
What to know when calling 911
Camano Preparedness Group will host Tammy Dennis, 911 dispatch supervisor, with a public presentation on “ICOM 911” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Vista Madrona Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Dennis will discuss the information dispatchers need when Camano residents call Island County Emergency Service (911) and what happens behind the scenes afterward. Stay for dessert and coffee. To inquire, contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org or stop by the CPG booth during the CIFR Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Terry’s Corner Fire Station.
Keto group to meet on Camano
KetoOnCamano meets 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Low carbohydrate diets, such as keto, are popular for promoting a healthy eating lifestyle and for weight loss. Bring questions, suggestions and recipes to exchange. Organizer Susan Kanarick says anyone interested is welcome. To inquire, contact Kanarick, KetoOnCamano@gmail.com or 425-220-8084 text.
TOPS groups support weight loss efforts
Two groups meet in this area. To inquire, contact Darlene, 360-658-1311 or visit tops.org.
• Camano TOPS meets at 8:15-9:15 a.m. every Thursday at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 N. Heichel Road, Camano Island. The weight loss group emphasizes support, accountability, inspiration and fellowship. First meeting is free.
• Stanwood TOPS meets 8:45-10 a.m. every Thursday at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 2900 68th Ave. NW. A range of wellness topics and weight loss tips are presented and discussed by members and other professional speakers. Anyone can visit to see how group support, accountability and friendship can benefit those wanting to lose weight.
Sewing hygiene kits with Days for Girls
Stanwood-Camano Island Days for Girls meets twice a month – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Fridays (Sept. 6 and 20) at Viking Village, 8910 Viking Way, (use west door) Stanwood. Bring a sewing machine to help create washable hygiene kits for girls and women in need or help with non-sewing jobs. One kit lasts a girl about five years and keeps her in school. Lunch is potluck on the third Friday. To inquire, email sci@daysforgirls.org or call 503-887-1820.
Nominate a hero in Snohomish County
American Red Cross is accepting nominations until Sept. 6 for people worthy of the Hero Award in the Snohomish County area. Anyone can nominate ordinary people – an individual of any age, a group of people or even a service animal – who have done extraordinary things and deserve recognition.
Winning nominees will be honored during the Annual Heroes Breakfast on Dec. 12 at Tulalip Resort Casino. Nominations can be made online at redcross.org, search for Snohomish Heroes Nominations, or email to kay.wallis@redcross.org. Call 206-247-2061 to inquire.
Find health care providers
• Safe Harbor Free Clinic
The clinic at 7209 265th NW, Suite 203, Stanwood, is open by appointment only 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays to offer free health care. Individuals can call during office hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to make an appointment for that evening’s clinic on a first-come, first-served basis.
Specialty clinics for podiatry, respiratory, procedure and chronic care are held regularly. Inquire at the office to make an appointment. To learn more, visit safeharborfreeclinic.org or call 425-870-7384.
• Skagit Regional Clinics
Numerous health-related classes and workshops are offered; visit Skagitregionalhealth.org or call 360-8147-2424 to check the calendar.
Local clinics are open weekdays in Stanwood and on Camano Island. Expanded clinic hours, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays in Stanwood and added hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and every other Thursday, for Camano.
Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. other weekdays at both locations: at 9631 269th St. NW, Stanwood, 360-629-6481, or 127 N. East Camano Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-5398. Call or visit srclinics.org.
• Everett Clinic
The Everett Clinic, with a walk-in clinic in Stanwood, offers public community education and fitness classes and support groups, primarily in Arlington, Marysville and Everett. Some classes require a provider referral; all require registration. Visit everettclinic.com to review classes or call 425-259-0966 to inquire.
