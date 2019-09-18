Donors needed at blood drives
Our region’s two primary blood supply networks, Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross, are asking everyone who can to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer or to volunteer as a blood drive host. All blood types are needed, and donors do not need to know theirs in advance.
Red Cross blood drive: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1-6 p.m. at North County Fire Station, 8117 267th St. NW, Stanwood. Walk in or preregister at 800-733-2767. Visit redcross.org.
Bloodworks Northwest blood drive: 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, and, for your calendar, Monday, Dec. 30, in the mobile bus at Skagit Regional Clinic, 9631 269th St. NW., Stanwood. Preregistration is required; call 800-398-7888.
How to stop bleeding during an emergency
Two presentations are being offered in the area about emergency aid during a crisis.
- Camano Preparedness Group presents “Stop the Bleeding,” to help others during an emergency, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Camano Island Library, 848 Sunrise Blvd. Stay for dessert and coffee; free. To inquire contact Rhonda Paulson, 360-387-9923 or rspaulson.rp@gmail.com. For upcoming preparedness programs, visit camanopreparednessgroup.org.
- Skagit Regional Health offers “Stop the Bleed: What Everyone Should Know to Stop Bleeding After an Injury” on Friday, Oct. 4, 2-3 p.m. at Cascade Valley Hospital, 330 S. Stillaguamish Ave., Arlington. Free, but RSVP required: 360-814-2424 or visit srclinics.org.
Officials urge not to smoke or vape
The first confirmed case of a severe lung disease linked with the use of vaping devices was identified last week in King County. The patient was a young adult male, who recovered after a hospital stay in August.
A multi-state investigation regarding an outbreak of severe lung disease associated with using vaping devices/e-cigarette products was launched in August. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.
“The symptoms of this patient match what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have asked all state and local health jurisdictions to be on the lookout for in regard to the nationwide investigation into this matter,” said Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy. “This is the first patient identified in Washington associated with this outbreak.”
Vaping devices — also known as JUULs, e-cigarettes, e-cigs, vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, mods, tanks, or electronic nicotine delivery systems — can contain nicotine, marijuana, or other substances like flavoring agents and chemicals.
Health officials advise that the healthiest option is to not smoke or vape. Nicotine and marijuana can be harmful in any form. And never buy vaping products with additives off the street.
Affordable health screenings offered
Residents living in and around Camano Island can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings through Life Line Screening on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. Screenings are accessible for those with wheelchairs or problems walking. Parking is free.
Screenings can check for these, and other, conditions:
- Plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Bone density, as a risk for possible osteoporosis
- Kidney and thyroid function
Consultants can create a package of screenings, based on a participant’s age and risk factors. Life Line also offers a membership program. Preregistration is required; call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com for prices.
Diabetes prevention classes this month
WSU Extension is offering the Diabetes Prevention Program this fall. Change your lifestyle; improve your health and reduce your chance of getting type 2 diabetes. Learn how small changes can have a big impact on your health. A trained lifestyle coach leads this 22-session series from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Sept. 24, at WSU Extension, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington. To inquire or sign up, call Amber Phillips at 360-428-4270 ext. 224.
Skagit health offers workshops
Skagit Regional Health offers workshops, family birth center tours, health screenings and activities as a public service and generally at no cost; visit srclinics.org. Classes often are held in Mount Vernon, with some in Stanwood, Arlington or Smokey Point. Here are a few:
- Heart healthy cooking demonstration — 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stilly Valley Health Connections, 875 Wesley Street, Suite 240, Arlington. Food choices play a critical role in keeping your heart strong and protected. Learn different ideas and techniques on how to incorporate heart healthy foods into everyday meals. Sample food and take home recipes. Free of charge, but RSVP is required: 360-386-9918 or stillyvalleyhealth.org.
- Technology: Treasure or a Trojan Horse? — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon. Screen time is embedded in our culture. Learn how it is impacting you and your children physically, socially and emotionally, along with strategies to enhance engagement. Free to ages 13 and older; RSVP requested at 360-814-2424, or watch the presentation from home. Email HealthQuest@skagitregionalhealth.org for Webex log-in information.
- Parent Circle is an evening support meeting for new parents and their babies. 6:30-8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday each month in the Family Birth Center Waiting Room at Skagit Valley Hospital. Get help with the adjustment to parenthood, perinatal mood disorders and life with a new baby. Call 360-428-2999 to inquire.
Sewing hygiene kits with Days for Girls
Stanwood-Camano Island Days for Girls meets twice a month – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Fridays (Sept. 20 and Oct. 4) at Viking Village, 8910 Viking Way, (use west door) Stanwood – for sewing sessions to create washable hygiene kits for girls and women in need. Bring a sewing machine to help sew or help with non-sewing jobs. One kit lasts a girl about five years and keeps her in school. Lunch is potluck on the third Friday. To inquire, email sci@daysforgirls.org or call 503-887-1820.
Keto group to hold potluck on Camano
KetoOnCamano meets 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. Low carbohydrate diets, such as keto, are popular for promoting a healthy eating lifestyle and for weight loss. Bring questions, suggestions and recipes to exchange. To inquire, contact Kanarick, KetoOnCamano@gmail.com or 425-220-8084 text.
On Sunday, Sept. 29, the group is holding a keto potluck, 2-4 p.m. in the South Camano Grange, 2227 S. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Bring a keto dish to share. Organizer Susan Kanarick says anyone interested is welcome. To inquire, call Diana, 425-356-7014.
TOPS groups support weight loss efforts
Two groups meet in this area. To inquire, contact Darlene, 360-658-1311 or visit tops.org.
- Camano TOPS meets at 8:15-9:15 a.m. every Thursday at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 N. Heichel Road, Camano Island. The weight loss group emphasizes support, accountability, inspiration and fellowship. First meeting is free.
- Stanwood TOPS meets 8:45-10 a.m. every Thursday at Cedarhome Baptist Church, 2900 68th Ave. NW. A range of wellness topics and weight loss tips are presented and discussed by members and other professional speakers. Anyone can visit to see how group support, accountability and friendship can benefit those wanting to lose weight.
Health care providers in the area
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic, at 7209 265th NW, Suite 203, Stanwood, offers free health care by appointment only 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals can call during office hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to make an appointment for that evening’s clinic on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit safeharborfreeclinic.org or call 425-870-7384.
- Specialty clinics for podiatry, respiratory, procedure and chronic care are held regularly. Inquire at the office to make an appointment.
- Skagit Regional Clinics are open weekdays in Stanwood and on Camano Island. Call or visit srclinics.org.
- Camano Island, 127 N. East Camano Drive: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 360-387-5398.
- Stanwood, 9631 269th St. NW: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 360-629-1600.
- The Everett Clinic, at 7205 265th St. NW in Stanwood, is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Public community education, fitness classes and support groups are offered primarily in Arlington, Marysville and Everett; all require registration. Visit everettclinic.com to review classes or call 360-629-1500 for an appointment.
