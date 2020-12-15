Hearing Examiner John Galt gave his approval Monday to the Chandler’s Reserve development planned for north Stanwood.
Chandler’s Reserve proposes 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, just north of Candle Ridge in Stanwood.
This development will feature an assortment of sizes and floor plans, sidewalks on both sides of the streets and a walking trail. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead-end in the Candle Ridge community. The northern border is a forested ravine with Douglas Creek at the bottom.
Approval comes with adherence to city code and special conditions that include traffic calming, like a four-way stop or traffic circle on 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW. The development must have an approved site plan that delineates a native growth protection easement with signage and fencing. This easement is to protect the northern boundary and prevent impacts to the ravine, Douglas Creek and wetlands.
Stormwater runoff will be collected in a detention vault and released through a control structure to mimic pre-development flow rates. The stormwater will be conveyed north and down the slope and discharged above the ordinary high-water mark of Douglas Creek with an energy dissipater to minimize erosion.
Construction and grading work within the stream and slope buffer will be done during the dry season, May 1 to October 1.
Before any clearing or fill begins, final plans must be approved along with construction drawings, covering stormwater, clearing and grading, site utility and infrastructure improvements, road improvements, drainage and landscaping.
Trees on nine lots shall be retained with a steep slope setback. Only a certified arborist may determine that a tree needs to be removed. The removal of a tree shall require a 2:1 replacement ratio in the same or similar location.
Before final plat approval, a home owners association must be formed. The developer must construct a fence along the south property line on an easement provided by Candle Ridge. This condition is null and void if a consolidated homeowners association is created encompassing Chandler’s Reserve and Candle Ridge Division 2.
Exponential growth
This development comes at a time of intense growth in Stanwood. East of Chandler’s Reserve at the intersection of 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW, the Schmitt Platt is now breaking ground for infrastructure. The Schmitt Plat will include up to 97 residential dwelling units with a mix of single-family detached, duplex and multi-family housing.
Southeast of the intersection, the Skyline Short Plat development plans nine lots.
In February 2019, when the city was already experiencing growing pains, the city counted about 235 housing units in the pre-application stage that are beginning to be built out now. This compares to 61 units in 2018 and to 38 units in 2008, during the recession, said Stanwood Senior Planner Amy Rusko.
Cedarhome Square and Mineral Point have added 215 housing units, with single family residences, townhouses and cottages. Smaller housing projects dot the city. And 126 apartments are currently going into the Stanwood Camano Village shopping uptown complex at 72nd Avenue and SR 532. Cambridge Place is nearing completion with 45 apartments and Madison Place is underway with 81. More is planned for the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.