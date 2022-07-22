Sizzling temperatures are set to bake the Pacific Northwest next week.
Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Stanwood-Camano area beginning Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts show highs in Stanwood near 84 degrees for Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler by the water and warmer toward the Cascade foothills.
If you’re living more than a mile away from the water, “you’re sunk,” Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told Skagit Publishing. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the heat wave serves as the peak of temperatures for the year in this region. There’s a good chance the heat will persist from Tuesday to Saturday.
“Much of the rest of the country has already been really hot, and the (heat dome) is finally setting up after a relatively cool summer here,” McFarland said.
His advice for the upcoming heat wave? Buy a box fan, check in on the elderly and those with health conditions, make sure pets have shade and water — and the family dog might even enjoy a refreshing pool of water to swim in.
Forecasters warn people should expect little cooling overnight with lows in the mid-60s.
Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County that goes into effect 8 a.m. Saturday, July 23. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational campfires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure utilizing charcoal briquets or seasoned firewood only. For the duration of this burn ban, all outdoor burn permits are suspended.
Outdoor burning is prohibited at all times in the cities of Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. During the time of this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited throughout unincorporated properties of Snohomish County as well as within the city limits of these Snohomish County cities.
In the event of a “Red Flag Warning” all outdoor burning shall be prohibited immediately, including recreational fires, according to the fire marshal. A Red Flag Warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service. For more on the ban, contact the county's outdoor burning information hotline at 425-388-3508.
Snohomish County offers information about escaping the heat at snoco.org/cooling, including a map of public cooling centers — two of which are in Stanwood at the library and Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
As temperatures rise, it is good to be aware of the toll the heat takes on pets, local officials warned. They said it's a good idea to adjust exercise and walking schedules to a cooler part of the day in summer months. If the sidewalk or street is too hot for your hand it is probably too hot for paws. And never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even for a short amount of time., they said. For more safety tips and advice visit: americanhumane.org
Here's the latest 6 to 10 day outlook. You won't find much higher probabilities for above normal temperatures than this. Next week's warm spell is trending toward a long duration event of above normal temperatures for the region. #wawx pic.twitter.com/fYHXPJxgXX— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 21, 2022
Building that hot air at 850MB (5000') 🥵🌞🌡️ #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/RHnTQZgCzk— Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) July 20, 2022
Temperatures are expected to climb next week. Find tips here for staying safe, including places in @SnoCounty to take a healthy break from the heat. Stay hydrated. Stay cool. Stay informed: https://t.co/KzWNFMNHOt #wawx pic.twitter.com/sxx1jOwNNf— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) July 22, 2022
