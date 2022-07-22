Sizzling temperatures are set to bake the Pacific Northwest next week.
Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Stanwood-Camano area beginning Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
Forecasts show highs in Stanwood near 84 degrees for Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler by the water and warmer toward the Cascade foothills.
If you’re living more than a mile away from the water, “you’re sunk,” Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told Skagit Publishing. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the heat wave serves as the peak of temperatures for the year in this region. There’s a good chance the heat will persist from Tuesday to Saturday.
“Much of the rest of the country has already been really hot, and the (heat dome) is finally setting up after a relatively cool summer here,” McFarland said.
His advice for the upcoming heat wave? Buy a box fan, check in on the elderly and those with health conditions, make sure pets have shade and water — and the family dog might even enjoy a refreshing pool of water to swim in.
Forecasters warn people should expect little cooling overnight with lows in the mid-60s.
Snohomish County offers information about escaping the heat at snoco.org/cooling, including a map of public cooling centers — two of which are in Stanwood at the library and Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
Here's the latest 6 to 10 day outlook. You won't find much higher probabilities for above normal temperatures than this. Next week's warm spell is trending toward a long duration event of above normal temperatures for the region. #wawx pic.twitter.com/fYHXPJxgXX— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 21, 2022
Building that hot air at 850MB (5000') 🥵🌞🌡️ #Heatwave2022 pic.twitter.com/RHnTQZgCzk— Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) July 20, 2022
Temperatures are expected to climb next week. Find tips here for staying safe, including places in @SnoCounty to take a healthy break from the heat. Stay hydrated. Stay cool. Stay informed: https://t.co/KzWNFMNHOt #wawx pic.twitter.com/sxx1jOwNNf— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) July 22, 2022
