...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Another blast of hot air is set to bake the region this week.
Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s in the Stanwood area Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts show highs in Stanwood near 86 degrees for Wednesday and 87 on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler by the water and warmer toward the Cascade foothills.
The Weather Service has issued an "Excessive Heat Warning" from noon Wednesday until midnight Thursday night for much of western Washington.
Cascade valley locations — places such as Marblemount, Darrington, Packwood and Morton — will see highs in the mid 90s to near 100 Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
Officials warn temperatures in the mid 80s or higher can pose a risk of heat-related illness for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
"Some spots may see relief overnight into Thursday, however urban areas will trend a bit warmer, with overnight lows only expected to drop into the mid 60s," according to a Weather Service forecast.
Conditions start to cool back toward seasonal norms on Friday, but long-term forecasts hint toward the a trend of dry and warm conditions to continue, according to the Weather Service.
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Cascades below 2000 feet from noon Wednesday until midnight Thursday night. Cascade valley locations ( Marblemount, Darrington, Packwood, Morton for example ) will see highs in the mid 90s to near 100 Wednesday & Thursday. #wawxpic.twitter.com/nFic7yuYBR
