NWS
NWS

Another blast of hot air is set to bake the region this week.

Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s in the Stanwood area Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts show highs in Stanwood near 86 degrees for Wednesday and 87 on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler by the water and warmer toward the Cascade foothills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.