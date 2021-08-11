A heat wave is setting up shop over the Pacific Northwest starting Wednesday, but temperatures likely won't reach the record-shattering hot weather of late June.
Temperatures could reach up to 90 degrees Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday around the Stanwood area, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The region is under an excessive heat warning from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.
"Nighttime relief Thursday and Friday and morning will be poor across the area especially in urban centers away from the water," forecasters said in a statement. "Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s."
Officials urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
The high pressure causing the heat wave also could draw in smoke from Eastern Washington and California, forecasters warned. While Washington wildfires aren't currently putting out much smoke, the California fires are. Their smoke is starting to pool off the coast and could be brought northward with the high-pressure system.
"Overall, we expect mostly high-level smoke Thursday through Saturday with minimal impacts on the ground," officials said in a statement. "Strong westerly winds are predicted to return by Sunday, which should help clear out any smoke."
Temperatures are expected to fall back to the normal high-70s for Sunday through Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Snohomish County upgraded its burn ban to Stage 2, which includes all recreational fires, effective immediately. Island County is already in Stage 2. All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for agricultural burning, are suspended until this ban is lifted.
Know the signs
Excessive heat brings a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.
Those most at risk of heat-related illnesses include infants and young children; those 65 and older; those who are overweight; those who overexert during work or exercise; those who are ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure; and those who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia or poor circulation.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache; and fainting, according to a fact sheet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those experiencing heat exhaustion should move to a cool place, sip water, take a cool shower/bath and put wet cloths on their bodies.
Symptoms of heat stroke include high temperature (103 degrees or higher); red, hot, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and loss of consciousness, according to the CDC.
If a person is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911, move the person to a cool place and cool them down with a cool bath or cool cloths.
Start: Aug 11 8AM PDT
End: Aug 12 3AM PDT
W WA wildfire smoke: "Overall, we expect mostly high-level smoke [from northern California] Thursday through Saturday with minimal impacts on the ground." Also: hot days likely to raise W WA ozone levels, esp. in Cascade foothills.
Details: https://t.co/9QBSSRmFA5 pic.twitter.com/jeyJRlT105
Here are the current high temperature forecasts for Thursday, Friday & Saturday. High temps will "cool" into the 70s to low 80s on Sunday.
