Sizzling temperatures are set to bake the Pacific Northwest this week.
Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Stanwood-Camano area through this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts show highs in Stanwood near 90 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler by the water and warmer toward the Cascade foothills.
The Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the region.
Mike McFarland, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told Skagit Publishing that health dangers from the heat will affect people living more than a mile from the ocean. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the heat wave serves as the peak of temperatures for the year in this region.
“Much of the rest of the country has already been really hot, and the (heat dome) is finally setting up after a relatively cool summer here,” McFarland said.
His advice for the upcoming heat wave? Buy a box fan, check in on the elderly and those with health conditions, make sure pets have shade and water — and the family dog might even enjoy a refreshing pool of water to swim in.
Forecasters warn people should expect little cooling overnight with lows in the mid-60s.
Due to high fire danger and expected hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshal announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County that goes into effect 8 a.m. Saturday, July 23. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational campfires less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and are for cooking and pleasure utilizing charcoal briquets or seasoned firewood only. For the duration of this burn ban, all outdoor burn permits are suspended.
Outdoor burning is prohibited at all times in the cities of Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. During the time of this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited throughout unincorporated properties of Snohomish County as well as within the city limits of these Snohomish County cities.
In the event of a “Red Flag Warning” all outdoor burning shall be prohibited immediately, including recreational fires, according to the fire marshal. A Red Flag Warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service. For more on the ban, contact the county’s outdoor burning information hotline at 425-388-3508.
Snohomish County offers information about escaping the heat at snoco.org/cooling, including a map of public cooling centers — two of which are in Stanwood at the library and Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
As temperatures rise, it is good to be aware of the toll the heat takes on pets, local officials warned. They said it’s a good idea to adjust exercise and walking schedules to a cooler part of the day in summer months. If the sidewalk or street is too hot for your hand it is probably too hot for paws. And never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even for a short amount of time., they said. For more safety tips and advice visit: americanhumane.org
Find options for getting out of the heat in @SnoCounty: https://t.co/2sfSvDsnRa https://t.co/fvkWJSAfwR— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) July 25, 2022
Hot temperatures this week with highs in the 90s for much of the interior Tuesday-Friday. Shelter information will be very important, especially for those without adequate cooling! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/23mM8zIKJk— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2022
Please remember our heat safety tips this week #wawx pic.twitter.com/NQrIGxtkP6— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2022
