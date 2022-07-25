Sizzling temperatures are set to bake the Pacific Northwest this week.

Daytime highs are expected to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Stanwood-Camano area through this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Cama Beach State Park
Kids make giant bubbles Sunday morning at Cama Beach State Park.
Cama Beach State Park
Boaters traverse Saratoga Passage at Cama Beach State Park.
Camano Island sunset
A summer sunset is seen from Camano Island.

